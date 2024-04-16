There may not be a team in the entire league with a brighter future than the San Antonio Spurs heading into the 2024 NBA Draft. The Oklahoma City Thunder certainly have their say in that matter with a million more NBA draft picks at their disposal on top of a young team already proving they can win 57 games in a regular season. But the Spurs have Victor Wembanyama, who looks like the next potential face of the NBA. Wembanyama was the third-most viewed player on social media platforms this season, behind only LeBron James and Stephen Curry.
Wembanyama ended his rookie season by averaging 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 3.6 blocks, and 1.2 steals per game. He did this all while posting a solid 51.9% effective field goal percentage and playing All-NBA caliber defense.
The Spurs already know he is a franchise pillar and building block. But now, they have to build a cohesive roster around him. They can add to their group with their first-round pick, which has the fifth-best lottery odds. With that pick, they should be targeting the likes of Nikola Topic, Reed Sheppard, and Dalton Knecht.
Nikola Topic, Guard, Mega MIS and Crvena zvezda
Everything the Spurs should do with their roster must involve how they can maximize Wembanyama's skillset and potential. A great way to do that is by finding a point guard and perimeter creator who can help get him easy looks.
The only players on their roster at the moment who can do that consistently are Tre Jones and Devin Vassell.
Jones and Vassell were first and second on the team in assists per game at 6.2 and 4.1 apiece. But, Vassell is still growing as a playmaker and may top out as a good passer, not a great one. Jones knows how to set the table on offense, but he isn't going to overwhelm as a scorer. He may be best in a backup role.
Nikola Topic could be the creator the Spurs are looking for to pair with Wembanyama. Topic has played well amongst pros in the Adriatic League, one of the better non-NBA leagues in the world, for Mega MIS and Crvena zvezda. He's averaged 17.9 points, 6.8 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Topic has playmaking chops and enough burst to get in the lane and finish.
nikola topic's explosive twitch feels underrated in the discussion about his uspide, his burst, balance and flexibility are among the best in the class
he is a top tier athlete with potential to be a truly elite one with strength development pic.twitter.com/CL707nMqxm
— ben pfeifer (@bjpf_) April 12, 2024
The biggest issue for Topic is that he is not yet a very good shooter from three. His career 24.7% mark from distance has to improve for him to maximize his potential. But, he has shot 63% on twos in his career as well as 87.1% from the free throw line. Indicators are there that he is and can be a good shooter. The Spurs should have him high on their draft board and hope he can prove those indicators correct.
Reed Sheppard, Guard, Kentucky
If the Spurs want someone who has proven he is a good shooter, Kentucky's Reed Sheppard could be their guy. Sheppard shot the lights out in his lone season at Lexington. He posted shooting splits of 53.6/55.5/52.1/83.1.
The Kentucky guard did this while also averaging 5.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists per 40 minutes while committing only 2.8 turnovers. Sheppard is both an elite catch-and-shoot guy and someone who can create off the dribble.
Regarded just as an elite C&S, Reed Sheppard made it known he's just as elite off-the-dribble. Very comfortable shooting from midrange, showing off a few stepbacks and sidestep threes as well. Arguably the best shooter in the class, his shot versatility remains underrated. pic.twitter.com/LvNHdm7Zwx
— He Is Not A Hooper. (@heisnotahooper) April 9, 2024
He's one of those players who can fit anywhere, and that includes with San Antonio. The Spurs badly need more shooting. They were 28th in the NBA in three-point percentage at 34.7%. Sheppard would help with that tremendously.
Dalton Knecht, Forward, Tennessee
Another player who would bring more shooting to San Antonio is Tennessee's Dalton Knecht. Knecht was arguably the biggest breakout star in all of college basketball. He transferred from Northern Colorado to Tennessee and proceeded to ball out in the SEC. Knecht put up 21.7 points per game on 45.8/49.9/39.7/77.2 shooting splits.
He is best playing off the ball and creating against a rotating defense. That would be a role he'd play heavily in San Antonio.
Knecht has issues defensively, but he'd have Wembanyama to cover for him. If the Spurs want more shooting on their squad, Knecht could be the best one available for them when they're up. He'd be a solid addition to their team.