The Ottawa Senators want to put in a better effort in 2025. The Senators were massively disappointing in 2023-24, which cost head coach DJ Smith his job before the end of the year. This year, Ottawa has a new coach in Travis Green and they made some impressive moves in NHL Free Agency to bolster their roster a bit.

So far, the Senators have had an alright go of things on the ice. Ottawa is 4-4-0 following a wild loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday. This marks the team’s second loss on the trot following a stretch where they won two of three contests. Ottawa is in last place in the Atlantic Division, but only one point separates them from the fourth-place Detroit Red Wings.

The Senators certainly have some work to do if they want to make the playoffs this year. As the season progresses, they should have opportunities to shake up the roster. Trade season is always a chaotic time in the league, and with these two trades, Ottawa could find itself as an active participant in the madness.

Senators should trade for Ducks’ Cam Fowler

The Anaheim Ducks are considering their options regarding Cam Fowler and his future with the team. The veteran defenseman has spent his entire career with Anaheim to this point. However, the Ducks are entrenched in a rebuilding process. As a result, they are willing to consider a trade involving Fowler.

A trade with the Senators certainly presents some challenges. For instance, Ottawa does not have a ton of salary cap space. Additionally, Fowler is signed through the 2025-26 season. He is not a rental, which could drive up the asking price from the Ducks. Finally, Fowler has a four-team no-trade clause that could come into play.

All that said, Ottawa could benefit from his puck-moving ability and steady presence on the left-hand side of the blueline. Fowler could provide massive support to Jake Sanderson, Thomas Chabot, and Nick Jensen in the top four. And it would give the 15-year veteran a chance to compete for the playoffs once again.

Senators can part ways with Travis Hamonic

If the Senators are to add a defenseman, they could stand to move one off the team. Travis Hamonic has spent parts of the last four seasons in Canada’s capital city. He hasn’t made a huge impact on the ice, but he has done a serviceable job in a third-pairing role.

This year, he has received a look on the team’s top pairing alongside Sanderson. Artem Zub went down with an injury, causing him to come out of the lineup. However, it has not gone well. Hamonic is no longer the top-pairing defenseman he was with the New York Islanders. And Zub’s return cannot come soon enough.

Hamonic could very well still provide decent depth, just not with the Senators. Even without a trade for Cam Fowler, Ottawa could trade Hamonic and bring in better quality depth. A contending team may be willing to add him through trade as a cheap depth option around the NHL Trade Deadline.

The Senators have two young defensemen playing third-pairing roles. Hamonic is not going to usurp either of those players anytime soon. As a result, they should give Hamonic a chance to compete for a spot elsewhere and get some assets that could be more beneficial long-term.