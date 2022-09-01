Earth Defense Force (EDF) producer delivers on his promise and included Hololive talents Ookami Mio, Shirakami Fubuki, and Nakiri Ayame as decoys in the latest installation of the series. With the game’s release back on August 25, 2022, people who preordered the game received a DLC that included the three talents as decoys. Keep reading to learn more about it.

For those not in the know, this series of video games is famous for pitting the players, soldiers from the titular EDF, against a plethora of gigantic enemies threatening to destroy the world. These enemies range from giant insects to murderous robots, and even dragons of various kinds. The EDF uses various weaponry to fight back against the enemies that threaten to destroy the world. There are four classes for players to choose from: Ranger, Wing Diver, Air Raider, and Fencer. These classes all have different playstyles to cater to different players, but we will be focusing on the Air Raider.

The Air Raider class is a support class, mostly staying away from the front line. From there, they use artillery and explosives to help their team. In a pinch, they can use decoys, which distract the enemy, and can also provide cover. The DLC included in the pre-order of the game allows the players to deploy decoys that look just like the talents. This can be seen in this part of the April 2022 Livestream (timestamped for convenience). As can be seen from the video, the player demos the decoy in-game, showing off its appearance, reactions, and various voice lines.

Using anime characters as decoys, however, is not anything new to the EDF franchises. Previous games in the series have already used anime characters for the EDF decoy models. However, it is still a nice touch that the producer kept true to his promise. This opens up more possibilities for collaborations between the series and with other talents and agencies. Whether this will happen again, on the other hand, will still depend on the developer.

Earth Defense Force 6 is currently only available in Japan for the PS4 and PS5. Fans outside of Japan, sadly, have to wait, as there is still no available information regarding a western release.