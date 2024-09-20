East Carolina Football senior cornerback Shavon Revel Jr., who was projected to be among the top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, has reportedly suffered a torn ACL, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

“Sources: East Carolina senior corner Shavon Revel Jr., one of the top corner prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft, tore his ACL in practice this week and will miss the remainder of the season. Revel projected as a first-round pick, as he’s Mel Kiper Jr.’s No. 2 corner prospect,” Thamel wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

This is unquestionably a major injury blow for East Carolina. It's also a brutal blow for Revel. He surely will still draw attention from NFL teams given his ceiling, but suffering an ACL injury in the final season before the NFL Draft is far from ideal.

Stephen Igoe, an East Carolina football sports reporter for Hoist The Colors, shared a heartfelt reaction to the devastating update.

“Feel absolutely awful for Shavon Revel and his family. He did everything right, was trending towards a first round pick, and then a freak injury in practice happened. The good news is he will still have more than good enough tape to get drafted somewhere,” Igoe wrote on X.

East Carolina football's outlook after devastating Shavon Revel Jr. injury update

Revel is a star without question. This injury is unfortunate news to say the least.

As for East Carolina football, they are off to a 2-1 start in 2024. However, they will go head-to-head with 3-0 Liberty on Saturday night. That game projects to be competitive as East Carolina looks to earn an upset victory.

Of course, earning the win without one of their star defensive players will be a challenge. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 PM EST on Saturday evening as East Carolina football looks to get the job done on the road.