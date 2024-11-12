ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

East Carolina looks to continue their winning streak as they visit Tulsa. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an East Carolina-Tulsa prediction and pick.

East Carolina-Tulsa Last Game – Matchup History

East Carolina comes into the game sitting at 5-4 on the year, while 3-2 in conference play. Last time out, they faced FAU, winning the game 49-14. It was their second straight win. Meanwhile, Tulsa is 3-6 on the year and 1-4 in conference play. Last time out, they lost to UAB 59-21.

Overall Series: This will be the 19th meeting between these two teams going back to 1984. Last year, Tulsa won the game 29-27, making it their fourth straight win over East Carolina.

Here are the FIU-UTEP College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: East Carolina-Tulsa Odds

East Carolina: -13.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -530

Tulsa: +13.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +390

Over: 60.5 (-110)

Under: 60.5 (-110)

How to Watch East Carolina vs. Tulsa

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why East Carolina Could Cover The Spread/Win

Jake Garcia had led the East Carolina offense this year. He has 109 completions on 181 attempts. He has completed 60.3 percent of his passes this year with eight touchdowns. Still, he has not played since the start of October leading to Katin Houser playing. Houser has completed 71 of 120 passes for 1,028 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also has thrown just four interceptions and been sacked three times. Houser has also run in two touchdowns.

In the receiving game, Anthony Smith has led the way. He has 28 receptions this year for 532 yards and five touchdowns. Meanwhile, Winson Wright Jr has 36 receptions for 424 yards and six touchdowns. Chase Sowell has also been solid, with 31 receptions, for 603 yards and three scores. In the running game, Rahjai Harris has led the way. He has carried the ball 128 times for 616 yards and five touchdowns. London Montgomery joins him in the backfield. He has 39 carries for 222 yards and a touchdown.

East Carolina is 89th in the nation in opponent points per game but sits 107th in opponent yards per game. They are 93rd against the rush while sitting 107th against the pass. Zakye Barker has led the way. He leads the team with 63 tackles while having two sacks and a forced fumble. Meanwhile, Gavin Gibson has been solid this year as well. He has two pass breakups, three interceptions, a touchdown, and a forced fumble. Isaiah Brown-Murray has five pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Why Tulsa Could Cover The Spread/Win

Tulsa has been led by Kirk Francis. He has completed 125 of 212 passes for 1,249 yards and seven touchdowns. He has thrown five interceptions and been sacked 11 times. Still, Francis has seen Cooper Legas come into the game in running situations. He has 86 passes this year with 48 completions for 657 yards and eight scores. Legas has run the ball for 161 yards and a touchdown. Legas was the starting quarterback for Tulsa in their last game.

The top target this year has been Kamdyn Benjamin. Benjamin has 55 receptions on the year for 683 yards and five touchdowns. Meanwhile, Corey Smith has 12 receptions for 179 yards with a touchdown. Joseph Williams has 15 receptions for 239 yards and a score. Rounding out the top receivers is Zion Steptoe. Steptoe has 11 receptions for 153 yards this year. In the running game, Bill Jackson has led the way. Jackson has 56 carries for 296 yards, but has not scored. Meanwhile, Anthony Watkins has 64 carries for 281 yards and three scores.

Tulsa has struggled on defense this year. They are 130th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 128th in opponent yards per game. They are 60th against the rush while sitting 134th against the pass. Dayne Hodge leads the way. He is second on the team in tackles, while having three pass breakups and an interception. Meanwhile, Owen Ostroski, Myles Jackson, and RJ Jackson Jr all come into the game with two sacks on the year.

Final East Carolina-Tulsa Prediction & Pick

East Carolina has seen the over cash in four straight games, and five of nine overall this year. This is as their offense has improved in the last two games. Meanwhile, Tulsa has seen the total hit the over in four of the last five. East Carolina is scoring 31.3 points per game, and facing a defense that has struggled this year. They were able to score 56 points against a bad Temple defense, and the Temple defense ranks better than the one for Tulsa. Still, Tulsa is struggling to score, scoring 21 or fewer points in four of their last five games. While the over is a trending pick, this total is too high. Take the under.

Final East Carolina-Tulsa Prediction & Pick: Under 60.5 (-110)