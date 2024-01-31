Ed Sheeran shocked fans by stopping at a karaoke bar as the 'Mathematics' tour stops in Tokyo, Japan.

“Shape of You” karaoke

In a new Instagram post, Sheeran and Taka reveal they are surprising fans singing “Shape of You” at a karaoke bar. They think they are at a pre-show party ahead of his “Mathematics” tour gig in Japan.

“So my fans think they're doing a pre-show party and me and Taka are gonna go and surprise them, sing some karaoke,” Sheeran said.

Inside the bar, fans are seen with glow sticks. Taka and Sheeran close out the video by singing “Wherever You Are” by One Ok Rock.

Ed Sheeran was in the midst of a three-night stop in Japan. He played two dates in Osaka, Japan, at the Kyocera Dome. Sheeran then played one night at the Tokyo Dome on January 31. He will now make stops in Taiwan, Thailand, and all across Europe throughout 2024.

It has been a busy time for Sheeran. Last year, he released two albums. First, he concluded his mathematics era with Subtract (stylized as “-“). He then released Autumn Variations later in the year, which ushered in a new era for the “Shape of You” singer.

Additionally, Sheeran has been playing dates on his “Mathematics” tour. The tour originally commenced in 2022 when Equals (stylized as “=”) was his latest album. He made his way across New Zealand, Australia, Canada, and North America. The tour is a celebration of Sheeran's career, playing songs from all of his mathematic symbol-titled albums.