Ed Sheeran's penultimate show of his “Mathematics” tour at SoFi Stadium broke another attendance record.

Per SoFi Stadium, Sheeran's “Mathematics” tour broke the record of the highest single-show attendance at the stadium. Over 81,000 fans were in attendance at SoFi Stadium.

This isn't the first time Sheeran's “Mathematics” tour has broken attendance records. He's coming off another record-setting show at Levi's Stadium. The “Mathematics” tour is the ultimate celebration of Sheeran's first five studio albums. It kicked off in April 2022 in support of his Equals (=) album. The tour continued on into this year with the release of his latest album, Subtract (-).

The SoFi Stadium gig was initially meant as the final show of Sheeran's tour. However, the Las Vegas cancellation caused a shift and the “Mathematics” tour will now end on October 28. Simultaneously, Sheeran has been embarking on the “Subtract” tour, which are held in smaller theaters in the cities ahead of the stadium gigs.

Ed Sheeran is changing tides by shifting over to season-themed albums after five math-related releases. The first in this new era, Autumn Variations, will be released on Friday, September 29. Autumn Variations will be the first album released under his label, Gingerbread Man Records. A live companion album will also be released — with live tracks of each song being recorded in the homes of various fans.

While Taylor Swift and her “Eras” tour are the talk of the town, Sheeran has shown his star power during his “Mathematics” tour. The stadium tour is his biggest to date by far, and fans are eating it up in every city.