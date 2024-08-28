It is week 1 of college football and Tennessee State football is gearing up for a big match-up this weekend, as they face Mississippi Valley State in the John Merrit Classic. The Tigers are led by Eddie George, who is in his fourth season this year. George has brought much success to the program as the team posted it's first winning season since 2017 last year when they finished 6-5.

George spoke about the success that team underwent on Week 8 of the Big South-OVC weekly coaches call last season. According to George at that time, he was building a winning foundation with the Tigers.

“We are approaching that. I’m seeing signs and elements on day-to-day operations [and] in our daily routine. It’s showing up on Saturdays and [in] times when you have to have those moments. We’re showing growth. We’ve grown quite a bit from my first year until now…I’m seeing buy-in, holistically, not just on the field but how we approach every day, from being a student-athlete to prioritizing your time. Those things make a difference. All the things that don’t require talent we’re starting to get, so I do see elements of us turning the corner and it becoming more [of] what I envisioned. “

There many questions surrounding the Tigers and what fans can expect. The Tennessee State football team was ranked fourth in the Big OVC South preseason poll. In addition, 12 players were chosen for the preseason player-to-watch list. With their first winning streak last season since 2017 the tigers are hoping to build onto last year and surpass their expectations.

This season may have gotten a little easier for Eddie and his squad with the recent announcement of team captains. Eddie speaks often about his desire last year to still build the program and the decision to not have team captains. However, this year there were standout guys he thought deserved the role. The new captains include Jalen Bell, Connor Meadows, Jalen McClendon, Draylen Ellis, Ahmad Nelson, and Jason Hoath. These veterans are the anchors of the team that will lead on and off the field for 12 regular season games.

This weekend, they face off against the Delta Devils, aiming to start another successful season. The John A. Merritt Classic, an annual game that started in 1999, honors former coach John Ayers Merritt, known for his remarkable tenure, including a four-year undefeated streak with the Tigers.