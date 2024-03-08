Tennessee State didn't take long to hire a new offensive coordinator after the departure of Travis Rohel to Iowa State, announcing the hire of Travis Partridge. Partridge, who will also serve as quarterbacks coach, joins the staff after three seasons as passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach at UT Martin.
He said in a statement released by the program, “The opportunity to join TSU Football and be a part of the great staff, community, and players here is an absolute blessing. The program is primed for great things, and I'm looking forward to contributing. My family and I can't wait to get to Nashville!”
UT Martin and Gardner-Webb tied for first place in the Big South/Ohio Valley Conference in 2023. The Skyhawks ranked first in the conference and seventh nationally in total offense with 439.5 yards. Additionally, they were first in the conference and 20th in scoring with 31.7 points.
During 2022, Partridge managed the UT Martin passing game, highlighting wide receiver Colton Dowell, an All-OVC performer. Dowell, a rookie with the Tennessee Titans in 2023, hailing from Wilson Central, accumulated 67 receptions, 1,036 receiving yards, and six touchdowns in his senior year.
Partridge joins the program after Eddie George and Tennesee State parted ways with previous offensive coordinator Theron Aychy at the conclusion of the season. The Tigers looked to make a splash hire with the addition of Travis Rohel from North Dakota State, who presided over a high-powered offense that led the Bison to win multiple FCS national championships. However, Rohel departed the program to become assistant head coach and running backs coach at Iowa State.
Tennessee State had a remarkable 2023, posting their first winning season since 2017. Eddie George and his Tigers were also in contention for a spot in the FCS Playoffs. The team, however, finished the season with 3 straight losses to OVC-Big South opponents Charleston Southern, Eastern Illinois, and Tennessee Tech.
The Tigers will start the 2024 football season hosting Mississippi Valley State in the John Merit Classic on August 31st.