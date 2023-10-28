Eddie George has seen immense success this season at the helm of the Tennessee State Tigers but his former Titans teammates already knew that greater was coming for the former Heisman winner. In an article in The Tennessean written by Mike Organ entitled, “Eddie George's TSU success no shock for Jeff Fisher, ex-Tennessee Titans teammates”, several of George's former teammates chimed in on his coaching journey.

George's former teammates spoke highly of his football acumen and leadership ability.

“I understand you need to have experience to be a really good coach but Eddie knows football. That's something that allows him to inspire those players that he's coaching. He's also assembled a staff that can teach these young men how to play the game. The connections he had when it came to hiring coaches, you knew, were going to be a key to his success,” Brad Hopkins, former Titan offensive tackle and George's teammate for six seasons, said.

Chris Sanders, a teammate of George's back at Ohio State and with the Titans, knew that he would be successful.

“After talking to Eddie, he said, ‘When we mentor these guys, I want them to feel my spirit,'” Sanders said. “‘I want them to be hard workers, accountable and coachable.' I knew that if he got that across to these young guys, which he has, he would be successful.”

George's Tennesee State squad has put the football world on notice. They're 5-2 on the year, with their only FCS loss coming against thirteenth-ranked UT Martin 20-10. With a win against Lindenwood on Saturday, they will have clinched their winning season since 2017 and will be on the cusp of an FCS playoffs appearance if they continue their success in the final weeks of the season.

Eddie George and the Tennessee State Tigers face off against Lindenwood on Saturday at 3 PM EST. The game will air on ESPN+