Eddie George and Tennessee State are riding high as they head into the final weeks of the season. The team is 5-2 heading into week 9 with their only loss to an FCS opponent coming to #13 ranked UT Martin. Although Tennessee State is unranked in the latest AFCA FCS polls, they could have a plausible argument for an at-large bid if they are able to win out their last four games of the season or go 3-1.

Let's discuss the possibilities and some key players to a successful end of the season for Eddie George and the Tigers.

Tennessee State vs. Lindenwood Preview

Tennessee State starts their late-season conference stand with a matchup against Lindenwood, who enters the game with a 3-4 record (1-2 in conference). Lindenwood's defense this season has been easily exploited by prolific passing attacks, as they give up 256 yards per game. Will the Tigers be able to capitalize on their glaring weakness in the secondary? The statistics speak to the answer being up in the air.

Tennessee State has been a heavy-run first team this season, only attempting 193 passes this season and registering five passing touchdowns. On the flip side, the Tigers have 266 rushing attempts this season and have racked up 1,148 yards on the ground. Their 15 rushing touchdowns is the best in the Big South-OVC.

The success of the run game is due to Tennessee State's running back duo of Jalen Rouse and Jordan Gant. Rouse (87 carries for 379 yards; 51.1 yards per game) and Gant (79 carries for 356 yards; 49.2 per game) average 100 rushing yards by themselves. Both star running backs need to be on par against Lindenwood if the team doesn't deploy a heavy passing attack against their OVC rivals.

Defensively, Lindenwood knows how to rack up yardage both through the air and on the ground. They're fourth in the conference in total offense, averaging 378.6 total yards and 206.57 passing yards alone. The Tigers have been adept at defending the pass, coming into the week #2 in passing offense in the conference as they hold opponents to 194 yards per game and have only allowed 8 total passing touchdowns this season.

The defense is led by linebacker Monroe Beard III and defensive lineman Terell Allen. Beard has contributed 80 total tackles (42 solo, 38 assisted) and 3 pass breakups. Allen, on the other hand, boasts 36 total tackles (20 solo, 16 assisted), 9 sacks (including four against Lincoln CA), 8 quarterback hits, and 3 forced fumbles.

Beard & Allen can have an amazing game against a Lindenwood team that has allowed 15 sacks and 12 fumbles this season. Tennesee State leads the conference in sacks, with 19 sacks for a total of 153 yards lost. If the Tigers defensive line are able to hound the Lions quarterback and the secondary ensures that they have no one to pass it to as we've seen all season, the Tigers should win this game handily.

The Path Forward For The Tigers

After Lindenwood, the Tigers play Charleston Southern (3-4 overall, 1-2 OVC-Big South) and end the season against a struggling Tennessee Tech (2-5 overall and 0-2 OVC-Big South). However, their week 11 matchup against Eastern Illinois will be pivotal.

Eastern Illinois boasts a 5-3 record (1-2) and has secured notable victories, including a 14-13 win against the 25th-ranked Illinois State. They also had a close match against 13th-ranked UT Martin, losing in overtime with a score of 28-27. Eastern Illinois is a competitor that Eddie George and the Tigers won't be able to take lightly and could be a roadblock to an FCS playoff at-large bid.

Nevertheless, the last four weeks of this season for the Tigers will be exciting and full of many possibilities hat should have Tennessee State and HBCU football fans ready for what's to come.