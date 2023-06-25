Eddie Hearn has seemingly changed his tune when it comes to predicting Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz.

Former UFC lightweight and welterweight Diaz will make his professional boxing debut when he takes on Paul in a 185-pound matchup taking place Aug. 5 in Dallas, Texas.

When predicting the fight last month, Matchroom Boxing promoter Hearn hoped Diaz would win and did give him a shot given the unknowns involved even though he ultimately felt Paul would win comfortably.

“With Nate, no one knows,” Hearn said. “He could get completely smashed to pieces in a round, or he could be a great fighter. I hear he used to spar with Andre Ward and stuff like this.

“If you’re asking me, Jake Paul beats him comfortably. I really like Nate Diaz and I hope he wins – mainly so he doesn’t put me to sleep on the concrete! But I think he gets stopped.”

However, Hearn has a more definitive prediction this time, even going as far as calling it a mismatch.

“I watch clips of Nate Diaz hitting pads, you know that it’s going to be a mismatch against Jake Paul? And I’ve met Nate a couple of times, what a gent,” Hearn said in a recent appearance on The MMA Hour (via Boxing Social). “But for it to be a mismatch against Jake Paul – it won’t go four rounds.

“Unless it’s all a bit of a bluff by Nate, what I saw. You can see people hit pads, and you know whether they can fight. And we’re talking about Jake Paul, we’re not talking about Fury or AJ fighting an MMA fighter.”

The footage of Diaz hitting pads Hearn is referring to is one posted last month — notably prior to Hearn's initial prediction — with many on social media quickly picking Paul to win after witnessing Diaz's rather poor striking form.

Former undisputed light heavyweight champion Andre Ward — who has trained multiple times with Diaz over the year — however, says fans misread the footage and that those shots from Diaz, while not pretty, will keep coming.

If Diaz is able to take Paul's punches early on and unleashes those shots late on in the fight, he certainly has a great chance at winning — especially considering the fight has now gone from being eight rounds to ten rounds.