The Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match has a significant change.

In April, it was announced that Paul and Diaz would collide in an eight-round, 185-pound boxing match set for Aug. 5 in Dallas, Texas. It will notably be Diaz's professional boxing debut as well.

However, it will now be contested for 10 rounds at the request of Diaz. Both fighters agreed to the change last week with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) approving the proposal.

Paul — who has never fought in a 10-round fight — will now be the first social media star/YouTuber to compete in that length of a boxing match as a result.

10 rounds confirmed. #PaulDiaz August 5th. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 20, 2023

This is significant for a number of reasons.

As aforementioned, this will be the first time Paul competes for 10 rounds, making it unfamiliar territory for him as the fight could last 30 minutes as opposed to the usual 24.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Diaz, meanwhile, has regularly competed in five-minute, five-round fights in the UFC where a lot more energy is expended compared to boxing.

The general belief from most in the combat sports world is that if Diaz is to beat Paul, it would be by taking him into the deep waters and given his impressive cardio and pace, he could really punish the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

“If I'm going to get knocked out, it's going to be right off the gate or the next three f—ing rounds,” Diaz told ESPN last month regarding the number of rounds. “But if not, then it's like you're in big trouble and I'm already willing to get knocked out.

“Are you willing to get tired and get your f—ing ass whipped and knocked the f— out?”

Paul is seemingly aware of the risks of the fight going into deep waters, especially against Diaz in particular. That said, it seems to be no issue for “The Problem Child” seeing as he agreed to the proposed change.

“10 rounds. If the fight goes to the later rounds, it’s obviously a big advantage for Nate,” Paul tweeted. “I know that, he knows that (that’s why he made the request), the oddsmakers know that. But I don’t give a f**k. I’m all in.”

Diaz will be Paul's first boxing match since suffering his lone career defeat to Tommy Fury earlier this year. In total, the Ohio native is 6-1 in his boxing career.