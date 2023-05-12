My name is Dante Turo, and I am the Long-Form Manager at ClutchPoints. I am also the co-host of Stache Club Wrestling with John Eccles! You can check out our podcast and weekly wrestling quiz and prediction videos on our YouTube StacheClubWrestling!

On April 11, 2011, WWE superstar Edge announced his retirement from professional wrestling due to a neck injury. At the time, Edge was World Heavyweight Champion and was forced to relinquish the belt. The WWE Universe wouldn’t see Edge compete in a match again until Royal Rumble 2020 in one of the most shocking returns in wrestling history.

It’s been three years since Edge has returned to WWE but hasn’t won any gold. Since he was gone, WWE unified the WWE and World Heavyweight Championships, getting rid of the title that Edge never lost. Fast-forward to today, and WWE is holding a tournament to crown the new World Heavyweight Champion. Tonight on SmackDown, Edge will compete against former rivals AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio in a triple-threat match. Whoever wins this match will compete against the winner of Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley, and Sheamus. Whoever wins that match will face Seth Rollins at Night of Champions to crown a new World Heavyweight Champion.

Fans, including myself, have been clamoring for Rollins to win the new World Heavyweight Championship. It’s been nearly four years since Rollins last held a world championship, and he’s more than due for a title reign. This would be the perfect opportunity to put a world championship on Rollins. On the other hand, Edge winning the tournament and reclaiming the title he never lost would be an incredible story. That would be a story you could only dream about. It’s been nearly four years since Rollins last held a world title, but it’s been over 12 years for Edge.

Before his match on SmackDown, Edge posted a video to social media talking about his upcoming match. Edge mentions winning the title he never lost and also hinted at retirement.

“It even looks like the title I never lost,” Edge said. “Looks like Big Gold. Twelve years ago I was forced to give that thing up. Now, I have a chance to get it back … and it all comes full circle. Now, this ride is going to end sooner than later. Let’s face it, we all know that. It’s the last thing to do. It’s the period on the end of the sentence. It’s the last sentence in the book.”

The new World Heavyweight Championship would look perfect on Edge’s shoulders. This is the ideal time for Edge to become world champion again. Edge has the opportunity to close the chapter on a 12-year story. Everything will come full circle for him, and this will go down as one of, if not the greatest championship victories. The moment would be special, and he is the perfect first champion to hold the title. Edge would add immediate prestige and value to the new championship. He would make the title relevant immediately and make it feel like the top prize in WWE.

Again, Seth Rollins also would be a phenomenal choice to win the title, and nobody would complain about that decision. The thing is, WWE has the chance to create a memorable moment by having Edge win the World Heavyweight Championship. This victory would go down in WWE history as one of the best feel-good moments ever. Edge is the perfect choice. It’s the perfect time, and it’s the perfect title. Make it happen, WWE.

