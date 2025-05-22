The stars were out for Game 1 between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers, among them was WWE Superstar Grayson Waller.

He paid homage to Pacers star Tyrese Halburton's choke gesture following the game. Waller posted an image of him backstage at Madison Square Garden, posing in front of one of the arena's signs, doing the choke gesture in a Pacers jersey.

Of course, Waller is the ultimate troll, and he was having fun at the expense of Knicks fans. Thousands of fans left the Garden disappointed as the Knicks blew a fourth quarter lead.

Judging by the picture, Waller was at the game at Madison Square Garden. He joined the likes of other celebrity fans Ben Stiller and Timothée Chalamet at the game.

The Knicks' Game 1 collapse against the Pacers

Game 1 was not kind to the Knicks. They were up by 14 points late before blowing the lead. Haliburton hit a buzzer-beater than bounced in as time expired, sending the game to overtime.

In overtime, the Knicks were outscored by three, losing 138-135. It was a tough loss, especially since New York dominated most of the second half.

Now, they have to get their heads back in the game before Game 2 on Friday, May 23, 2025. The series will then travel to Indiana for the third and fourth games. If the Knicks win any of the next three, Game 5 will bring the series back to New York.

Who is WWE star Grayson Waller?

Waller is one of WWE's young up-and-coming stars. He is currently a part of the Monday Night RAW brand and is in a tag team known as A-Town Down Under with Austin Theory.

Since joining WWE in 2017, he has become one of their top heels. Waller spent the first few years of his career on NXT, never winning any gold there. However, he still remained relevant and in high-profile feuds.

In 2023, he was drafted to the Friday Night SmackDown brand. Waller then formed A-Town Down Under with Theory shortly after his main roster debut.

They have won the WWE Tag Team Championship once together. They won the titles at WrestleMania 40 in a six-pack ladder match. Their reign would last 90 days before losing them to #DIY (Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano).