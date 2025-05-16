The divorce between former WWE star Nikki Bella (aka Nikki Garcia) and Dancing with the Stars coach Artem Chigvintsev has been messy, and she will have to pay over six figures in child support.

TMZ reports Bella and Chigvintsev reached an agreement in their final divorce settlement that she will pay $3,500 each month for the car of their son, Matteo. They note that the settlement was agreed upon in November 2024, but it was only just signed off on by a judge. Additionally, she is paying $100,000 now and another $100,000 “before the end of the year.”

The documents also reveal that Bella will be paying for Matteo's speech therapy. However, they will split the financial responsibilities of other extracurricular activities.

When it comes to holidays, Bella and Chigvintsev will be splitting the “major” holidays with Matteo. They will also trade off every year as well.

TMZ also notes that Bella is walking away from all of the trusts in her name. These include Stephanie Nicole Garcia Entertainment and Bonita Bonita.

Former WWE star Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's divorce

Bella and Chigvintsev's relationship took a turn for the worse in August 2024. Chigvintsev was arrested for allegedly attacking Bella.

The two were fighting with their son present at their home in Napa, California. Chigvintsev was not criminally charged, but Bella still began looking for a divorce lawyer in September following the arrest.

They had been together for years before their divorce. Bella and Chigvintsev got engaged in 2019 before getting married three years later in August 2022.

Chigvintsev is best known for being a coach on Dancing with the Stars. Bella and Chigvintsev were paired together during the 25th season of the show.

Bella, of course, is best known for her time in WWE. She was one half of the Bella Twins, along with her sister Brie. Her in-ring career lasted from 2007 to 2019 before her retirement.

In the years since Bella has made sporadic appearances. She participated in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match, eliminating two Superstars before getting eliminated by her sister.

Three years later, Bella made a surprise return to WWE at the 2025 Royal Rumble. She was the last entrant in the women's battle royal, eliminating Bayley. However, she was eliminated by Nia Jax later in the match.

It appeared Bella was set to rejoin WWE in a bigger capacity after her Royal Rumble cameo. There has not been much movement on that front since. Perhaps she will get back in the ring once things in her personal life settle down.