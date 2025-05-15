If you are dating 17-time WWE world champion John Cena, do not bring your phone on dates.

Speaking to US Weekly at the Amazon MGM Studios Upfront event in New York City, Cena revealed his ideal date night. It includes going out and not going on your phone.

“Honestly, it can be so simple,” Cena teased. “I was just telling a lady who asked what makes me swoon. I think it's just being there. Fun things I do on date night — put your effing phone at home. Not in your pocket; I don't even bring it with me.

“You only need one person to dial 911. So, only one phone, that way we're both present. And when you're there, you're there. If your mind is scattered and you're not ready yet, take five minute[s], tell your partner or the person you're with, ‘Man, I don't know if I'm in the headspace to be here,' but when you're there, you're there,” he continued.

He then said that once he finished up the red carpet interviews, he was going to “turn the corner” and it was going to shift his focus on date night. Cena is able to separate the two aspects of his life.

Who is WWE Champion John Cena dating?

Cena is married to Shay Shariatzadeh. They began dating in 2019 before getting married in October 2020. However, that was not his first public relationship.

Previously, Cena was married to Elizabeth Huberdeau. They got married in July 2009 and remained so for almost three years. Cena then filed for divorce in 2012.

He was also engaged to Nikki Bella, a fellow WWE Superstar. Cena proposed at WrestleMania 33 after they tag teamed to beat The Miz and Maryse in a match.

However, they ended their relationship in April 2018. They were due to get married shortly after they broke up, but plans ultimately changed.

Currently, Cena is in the midst of his final run in WWE. He recently won his 17th world championship at WrestleMania 41 after defeating Cody Rhodes. That broke his tie with Ric Flair for the most recognized world championship reigns in company history.

His first title defense was against his longtime foe, Randy Orton. They had the final match of their storied rivalry at Backlash, which took place in Orton's hometown of St. Louis, Missouri. Cena won, thanks to the help of R-Truth, who interfered in the matchup. He tried to defend his “childhood hero” and cost Orton the match.