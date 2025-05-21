One of the opponents of WWE's Zoey Stark when she suffered a knee injury was Kairi Sane, who broke her silence regarding the scare.

She took to X, formerly Twitter, the day after the moment occurred to share a message to Stark. Sane wished her a speedy recovery and wants to see her back in the ring whenever she's back. Ironically, Sane's match against Stark was her first after returning from an injury.

“I truly hope we get to face each other again when you're ready,” Sane's post began. “Wishing you a smooth recovery. [hashtag Respect]”

Stark's other opponent in the match, Rhea Ripley, also sent her a message.“Professional wrestling can be very real and dangerous…” Ripley said on X. “Tonight continued to prove that anything can happen. Wishing [Stark] a speedy recovery! [black heart emoji]”

WWE Superstar Zoey Stark's knee injury scare vs. Kairi Sane, Rhea Ripley

Stark's injury came during a Money in the Bank qualifying match against Sane and Ripley. Alexa Bliss and Roxanne Perez previously qualified for the bout, and three more Superstars will before it takes place on June 7, 2025.

She had to be carried to the back after the injury. It is unknown how long the injury will keep her out, but she will not be participating in the Money in the Bank match.

Ripley ended up winning the triple threat match after Stark was taken out. She pinned Sane to punch her ticket to the next PLE. Stark previously competed in the last two Money in the Bank matches in 2023 and 2024.

Sane is coming off a return from injury herself. She had been out of action for months. During her absence, Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai was released from WWE.

Sane joined the stable in 2023 at Crown Jewel. She aligned herself with her tag team partner, Asuka and Iyo Sky. Sane and Asuka won the Women's Tag Team Championship twice, and their second reign lasted 99 days.

The status of Damage CTRL is unclear following Kai's release. Asuka is also out with an injury, and Sky is the reigning Women's World Champion. Perhaps Sane will begin a singles career.