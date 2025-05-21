It looks like WWE Superstar Roman Reigns is following in Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson's footsteps and going Hollywood, as he landed a role in the upcoming Street Fighter movie.

Deadline first reported that Reigns was in talks for a role. Andrew Koji, Jason Momoa, and Noah Centineo were also in talks for roles in the upcoming video game adaptation. Jeff Sneider of The InSneider then added that Reigns will play Akuma if he signs the dotted line.

Interestingly enough, Reigns and Momoa are both part of the Fast & Furious franchise. Reigns previously appeared in the Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw alongside his cousin, The Rock. Momoa was the antagonist of Fast X.

Street Fighter would mark one of Reigns' first major movie roles. He previously appeared in WWE-produced projects like Countdown and Rumble, and he also had a role in The Wrong Missy in 202o.

Is Roman Reigns heading towards a movie career after WWE?

Reigns' role in Street Fighter could spell the beginning of the end of his WWE career. He has recently spoken about how his in-ring career is winding down, so he appears to be setting up his next ventures.

The former Undisputed WWE Champion has also talked about his other aspirations, including potentially running for governor of Florida. “You never know. You just never know,” he replied with a smile when asked about running.

For the last decade, Reigns has been one of WWE's top stars. He is currently enjoying his first babyface run in years. He recently had his 1,316-day reign as Undisputed WWE Champion ended by Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

Shortly after losing to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41 in a triple threat match that also included CM Punk, Reigns started a hiatus. He has not been seen on WWE TV in a few weeks, and it is unclear when he will return.

Reigns did sit out of the Backlash PLE on May 10, 2025, in St. Louis, Missouri. The next PLE is Money in the Bank, which takes place on June 7, 2025. Perhaps that is where he will make his grand return.