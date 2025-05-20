Being a professional wrestler is dangerous, and WWE's Zoey Stark suffered a leg injury during a match on Monday Night RAW on Netflix.

The injury occurred during Stark's Money in the Bank qualifying match against Rhea Ripley and Kairi Sane, who was returning from injury. Stark was going for a dropkick but landed awkwardly on her leg.

Damn, looks like Zoey Stark blew her knee out!#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/wmGLzC08sj — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) May 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

If you pause the clip, you can see her right knee bend in an ugly manner. Stark then had to be carried backstage following the spot, leaving Ripley and Sane in the match.

Hopefully, Stark will be back in action sooner rather than later. The severity of the injury is unclear, but it is unlikely she will participate in this year's Money in the Bank ladder match. Previously, Stark participated in the 2023 Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley reacts to Zoey Stark's injury

Following the injury scare, Ripley posted an encouraging message to Stark on X, formerly Twitter. She wished her a “speedy recovery” while discussing how dangerous the sport can be.

“Professional wrestling can be very real and dangerous…” her post began. “Tonight continued to prove that anything can happen.”

Ripley pinned Sane to punch her ticket to Money in the Bank. She will participate in the 2025 Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

So far, only Ripley, Alexa Bliss, and Roxanne Perez have qualified for the ladder match. There are still three more spots open that will decided in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, on the men's side, Solo Sikoa is the only qualified Superstar. for the match. Five opponents will be named throughout the next couple of weeks of qualifying matches.

Of course, winning Money in the Bank guarantees you a championship match in the future. Last year, Tiffany Stratton won the briefcase. She held onto the contract for several months before eventually cashing in on Nia Jax.

Now, Stratton is the Women's Champion in her first reign. She recently retained the title against Charlotte Flair, the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble winner, at WrestleMania 41.