Challenging for the Women's Championship came at a price for Nia Jax, who suffered a bloody image of her injury following her match against WWE's Tiffany Stratton.

She posted the image on Instagram (Warning: the images are graphic). Her face is covered in a crimson mask in all three photos, though she is smiling in the last one. “Nobody makes me bleed my own blood,” her caption read.

However, Stratton was there to correct her. After all, she was the one who caused the cut on Jax's face. She responded, “I did,” with the zany face emoji.

Other WWE Superstars also commented on the post. Women's United States Champion Zelina Vega said, “Dayum!” while Lola Vice reassured Jax by pointing out she is “still cute tho.”

The cuts were caused by a botched chair shot. Jax was holding a steel chair, which Stratton kicked into her face. Jax instantly began bleeding, which was not likely supposed to happen.

Someone asked if she was okay immediately following the match on X, formerly Twitter, posting an accompanying video of the spot. Jax responded, saying, “I'm gonna ask her….I'll report back with an answer.”

Will WWE's Nia Jax be out for long with her bloody injury?

Hopefully, the cuts do not keep Jax out of action for long. She continued the match as planned against Stratton, ultimately being pinned so Stratton could get a definitive win over her.

Their rivalry dates back to last year. After winning the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match, Stratton aligned herself as a heel with Jax. They ran roughshod over the women's division on Friday Night SmackDown, but Stratton eventually turned on her.

During the January 3, 2025, edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Jax to win the Women's Championship for the first time. She has held the Women's Championship since then, and she has had successful title defenses against the likes of Jax and Charlotte Flair.

Jax has been on fire since her return to WWE in 2023. She made a surprise one-off appearance at the 2023 Royal Rumble, returning full-time in September that year.

Shortly after her debut, Jax entered a feud with then-Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. They had a match at the Elimination Chamber PLE, which took place in her home country of Australia.

In 2024, Jax won the Queen of the Ring tournament. As a result, she challenged Bayley for the Women's Championship at SummerSlam, beating her. Jax's reign would last 153 days before Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on her.