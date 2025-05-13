May 13, 2025 at 7:37 AM ET

His latest match against WWE's Gunther left Pat McAfee battered, and he revealed another injury during the May 12, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW on Netflix.

During the broadcast, McAfee revealed he also suffered a popped blood vessel in his eye during his match. He lifted his glasses to show the effects of the wound. His left eye was red, and it certainly isn't for those with a weak stomach.

Hopefully, McAfee will be able to recover from his latest in-ring venture soon. He is already back behind the announcer's table, which is promising.

Pat McAfee shares that a GUNTHER chop popped a blood vessel in his eye during the match at Backlash.#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/WnuNkSvbNI — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) May 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

It is unknown if McAfee intends to get back in the ring anytime soon after his match with Gunther. His last bout before Backlash was the 2024 Royal Rumble, during which he eliminated himself. Before that, he had an impromptu match against The Miz at WrestleMania 39.

Pat McAfee's match against Gunther at WWE Backlash

At Backlash, McAfee and Gunther faced in the penultimate match on the card. It was surprisingly competitive, with McAfee giving the “Ring General” his best shot.

It was not enough, though. Gunther defeated McAfee via technical submission as his commentating partner, Michael Cole, watched on.

Previously, McAfee has had great matches against Adam Cole in NXT. On the main roster, McAfee has feuded with Austin Theory and Baron Corbin.

He became a color commentator on the main roster for WWE in 2021. While he sometimes takes breaks in the fall to fulfill his obligations with ESPN during the football season, he is there for WrestleMania season and the summer.

McAfee and Cole are the RAW on Netflix commentary duo. McAfee made his return during the RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025.

Before his WWE career, McAfee was a punter for the Indianapolis Colts for eight years. He was drafted in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft after playing college football at West Virginia.

He was a constant for the Colts throughout his eight years in the NFL. McAfee started 127 games and punted it 575 times, planting 193 inside the 20-yard line.

Since retiring, he has gained more notoriety for hosting The Pat McAfee Show. The talk show initially began on DAZM before moving to Westwood One, CBS Sports Radio, YouTube, and now ESPN.

It was launched in September 2019, and the show has continued to grow since. He moved to ESPN in 2023 in a blockbuster deal and still resides there.