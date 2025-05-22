New alleged photos of 10-time WWE world champion Brock Lesnar have surfaced, showing off his apparent new long hair look during his hiatus.

The photos appear to be from a wedding or some kind of formal event. Lesnar is wearing a grey plaid suit with a baby blue button-down.

However, it's not his outfit that caught the attention of most. It is his hair, which is longer than ever. In the pictures, his hair is down to his shoulders, a vastly different look for the “Best Incarnate.” He mostly kept his hair short throughout his career. The longest it got in WWE was when he started wearing a topknot.

There is another picture from the same event that has gone viral. Lesnar took a selfie with a fan, giving a closer look at his new hair.

It is important to note that it is unclear if the images are legitimate. Fightful Wrestling, a reputable professional wrestling news outlet, posted one of the photos on X, formerly Twitter.

Fans in the comments section of Chris Van Vliet's post were quick to point out comparisons with his new look. “Is it me or does he now kinda look like he could be related to [fellow WWE star] Otis?” one fan asked.

Another fan posted a GIF of Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn from Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace. A different fan asked, “Is that Brock or [Chris] Jericho?”

Will Brock Lesnar debut his new long hair look in WWE?

Whether or not Lesnar keeps the new look long-term remains to be seen. He has occasionally been spotted out in public during his indefinite WWE hiatus.

A picture from December 2024 showed Lesnar's hair grown out. It would be plausible that he continued growing it out, hence the look in the new photos.

However, in March 2025, another alleged recent photo of Lesnar surfaced. While he was wearing a cowboy hat in the photo, it does not appear his hair is growing out. His beard is also cleaned up.

Lesnar has not been seen in WWE since August 2023. His last match took place at SummerSlam against Cody Rhodes, concluding a trilogy of matches against the “American Nightmare.”

He was linked to the Janel Grant-Vince McMahon lawsuit, and WWE pulled him from future appearances. That is why he was not present for the build to WrestleMania 40 or the following year's event.

Still, he remains on the company's roster page. It is unclear if he will ever step back inside the squared circle for one final run. He seemingly reverted to being a babyface after his match with Rhodes, so where his character was going remains unknown.