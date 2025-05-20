Things took a turn for the worst during the latest edition of Monday Night RAW on Netflix when WWE star Zoey Stark suffered a knee injury, and her opponent, former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, sent her a message afterward.

She took to X, formerly Twitter, following the event to send words of encouragement to Stark. If anyone knows what it's like to miss time with an ailment, it's Ripley. In 2024, she had to relinquish the Women's World Championship during a reign that was destined to break records. She was then on the shelf for several months before returning.

“Professional wrestling can be very real and dangerous…” her post began. “Tonight continued to prove that anything can happen. Wishing [Stark] a speedy recovery! [black heart emoji]”

How does WWE star Zoey Stark's injury affect Rhea Ripley?

Stark's injury occurred during a Money in the Bank qualifying match on RAW. She was facing Ripley and a returning Kairi Sane, who was also out with an injury, in the bout.

The injury scare happened while Stark was trying to dropkick Sane. She landed awkwardly, bending her leg in an ugly fashion. It resulted in her having to be carried backstage afterward.

The severity of Stark's injury is unknown. Hopefully, she will make a quick recovery and be able to get back in the ring sooner rather than later.

Ripley and Sane then squared off in a one-on-one setting. Despite her best efforts, Sane was pinned by Ripley, who punched her ticket to Money in the Bank.

Currently, Alexa Bliss and Roxanne Perez are the only others qualified for the women's ladder match. On the men's side, Solo Sikoa is the first of six to qualify.

Winning Money in the Bank can mean big things for a Superstar. It instantly propels them to the main event scene, as they have the right to cash in their contract at any time.

Last year, Tiffany Stratton won the briefcase. She would hold onto it for several months before cashing in on Nia Jax to win the Women's Championship in January 2025. She is still the current champion, and she is coming off a successful title defense against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41.

Ripley is coming off a disappointing WrestleMania 41. She faced her longtime rivals, Iyo Sky and Bianca Belair, for the Women's World Championship. Ripley failed to recapture the gold, losing to the reigning champion Sky.