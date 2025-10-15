Week 7 of the NFL and Fantasy Football season is upon us and fantasy managers are once again taking stock of their teams ahead another pivotal week of matchups. Week 6 saw a whole new slate of developments and changes within the rankings. The kicker position is overlooked year after year, but given the volatility of fantasy football in general this season, having a reliable kicker slot could be the difference in making the league playoffs.

Thankfully, there were no notable injuries to kickers during Week 6 action. The recent season-ending injury to Indianapolis Colts' Spencer Shrader certainly shook the rankings up considering his No. 1 spot prior to the injury. Green Bay Packers' kicker Brandon McManus was unable to suit up against the Bengals, causing the team to roll with second-stringer Lucas Havrisik, connecting on two field goals and three extra-point tries.

With new teams heading into the bye and changes at the top of the rankings, we'll take a look at the Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings for Kicker.

Week 7 BYE: Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills

Top Fantasy Kickers – Week 7

Occupying the top spots this week are Los Angeles Chargers' Cameron Dicker, Dallas Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Chase McLauglin. Cameron Dicker continues to cement his status as the most accurate kicker in NFL history as the Chargers head into a top-flight matchup against the Colts. Given the muscle on both defenses, we could see a game where the kickers are getting work from the middle part of the field.

Brandon Aubrey and the Cowboys will be facing the Washington Commanders in a divisional showdown. Both defenses have proven to be near the league's bottom while both offenses are flourishing, so we should see a ton of points scored in that game. Chase McLaughlin is in a similar boat as a Lions/Bucs matchup could turn high-scoring very quickly.

Following a similar theory, Washington Commanders' kicker Matt Gay is expected to see his usage increase slightly now that Jayden Daniels is healthy and under center again. The Kansas City Chiefs are also beginning to look like themselves again following a defeat over the Detroit Lions, so expect kicker Harrison Butker to creep back into the top-5 conversation if they can continue scoring at a high clip.

Kickers rising quickly

San Francisco 49ers' kickers Eddy Pineiro may have been the story of Week 6, connecting on four field goals including a 59-yard make, resulting in a season-high 18.0 fantasy points. He's currently listed as the No. 2 kicker in all of fantasy with 64.0 points this season, but he's only being rostered in 25.9% of ESPN leagues. He's worth picking up in any situation and if he's been able to be this consistent with all the injuries and changes at quarterback, nothing will faze Pineiro for the rest of the season.

Seattle Seahawks' Jason Myers also stands to see an increase as the season rolls on if quarterback Sam Darnold is able to replicate his performance from a year ago. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has all the makings of the best pass catcher in fantasy football, so this offense has all the tools to move the ball down field effectively. Myers should be able to be a viable option moving forward.

Sleepers

Depending on how the injury to Packers' kicker Brandon McManus unfolds, backup Lucas Havrisik could see some valuable playing time behind a strong offense. He managed 10.0 fantasy points and was perfect in all his attempts during his debut, so it should set the tone for his confidence moving forward if he has to make another appearance. The Packers will face the Cardinals, Steelers, and Panthers over their next three games, so it could offer some opportunities for this offense to score points and their kicker to get involved if McManus remains out.

The Denver Broncos will be facing the New York Giants this weekend and we could have a strong defensive battle on our hands. Jaxson Dart will be tasked with one of the best defenses in the league while Broncos' Bo Nix will have to deal with the constant pressure of a talented Giants' pass rush. While both quarterbacks will be effectively in scrambling and extending plays, we could see a ton of drives stall near mid-field for both teams. Don't sleep on the more experienced kicker here in Will Lutz.

Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings – Week 7