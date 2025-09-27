Week 4 of the NFL and Fantasy Football season is upon us and fantasy managers are scrambling to secure a solid start in their respective leagues. Running back is one of the most important positions on a fantasy football rosters given the volatility of the position in real life, constantly changing depth charts, and injuries throughout the season. Bottom line, the running back position can make or break your fantasy season, so it's best to show attention to the RB slot each passing week.

Aside from must-start players like Saquon Barkley, Bijan Robinson, or Jahmyr Gibbs, we'll be taking a look at the best starts of NFL Week 4 and which running backs you can leave on your bench this week.

Week 4 Running Backs: Start ‘Em

This Week's Top-5 Starts:

Christian McCaffrey, SF (JAX) Bijan Robinson, ATL (WSH) Jonathan Taylor, IND (@LAR) De'Von Achane, MIA (NYJ) Saquon Barkley, PHI (@TB)

Breece Hall, NYJ (@MIA)

Breece Hall is coming into this game following two lackluster fantasy performances, 29 yards on 10 carries against the Buffalo Bills and nine carries for 21 yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has yet to find the end zone this season, but his opening game against the Steelers where he posted 19 carries for 107 yards has fantasy managers hungry for more production out of the lead back.

While backfield mate Braelon Allen was initially a concern to take snaps from Hall, he has yet to log more than six carries in each of the first three games. This is a perfect game for Breece Hall to re-establish himself as the lead back in this offense as the Miami Dolphins are allowing the fifth-most rushing yards to opponents per game (145.0). While both backs are likely to see usage, Breece Hall has proven to be the more explosive option with the big-play upside.

Omarion Hampton, LAC (@NYG)

With the recent news of running back Najee Harris and his season-ending achilles injury, rookie Omarion Hampton will be tasked with a true workhorse role within this offense. He's shown flashes of both explosiveness and elusiveness, most recently posting his season's best mark at 70 total yards.

Hampton is currently projected to score 14 fantasy points in standard leagues (16.6 PPR), but his ceiling could be much higher against the Giant's rush defense (153.3 yds/game), which ranks second-worst in the NFL. Expect Hampton to see his highest usage of the season thus far, especially if the Chargers are able to build an early lead, causing them to salt away the final few quarters on offense.

Ashton Jeanty, LV (CHI)

While fantasy managers are growing impatient with the high expectations bestowed on the first running back off the board in the NFL Draft, Jeanty has actually improved with each passing game. His yard totals, in order, are as follows: 38, 43 63. His longest carries are as follows: 9, 13, 18. He's dealing with the expected adjustment to the NFL, but managers should confidently start Jeanty if his usage continues to trend in the right direction.

The Bears may have trounced the Dallas Cowboys last week, but the Raiders come into this game as 1.5-point betting favorites. The Bears allowed rushing touchdowns in each of their losses this season, so Jeanty's success will directly correlate to the Raiders winning this football game. Expect him to break another long run and continue adding to this start.

Week 4 Running Backs: Sit ‘Em

Javonte Williams, DAL (GB)

While Javonte Williams has been moderately effective through the first three games, he's facing a Green Bay Packers defense that had been one of the more effective units in the NFL. The Packers rank third in the NFL in fewest yards allowed per game (232.3) and are also tied for the league's lead for fewest touchdowns allowed on the season (4).

Furthermore, the Packers are allowing the third-fewest rushing yards per game at just 64.3 yards per game, only allowing one rushing touchdown on the season so far. Couple all this with their poor performance against the Cleveland Browns a week ago and the Green Bay Packers should be a defense to avoid this week.

Isiah Pacheco, KC (BAL)

Pacheco will be facing the Baltimore Ravens defense, which has been struggling greatly both in the passing and rushing games. However, the Kansas City Chiefs have had their own struggles on offense, not looking like the high-powered unit we've seen the last few years. Wide receiver Xavier Worthy is cleared to return this week and the emergence of receiver Tyquan Thorton could limit the rushing offense as well.

Finally, Kareem Hunt has seen increased workload and doesn't seem to be going anywhere within this backfield. He will continue to steal touches from Pacheco, making this committee backfield an undesirable situation for fantasy managers.