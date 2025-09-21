The Los Angeles Chargers witnessed Najee Harris fall in concerning fashion Sunday. He never even got to finish his handoff either against the Denver Broncos.

Here's why: Harris' left leg experienced this gruesome pop, causing him to fall forward for this NFL injury.

Here is Chargers RB Najee Harris suffering an Achilles injury before he was carted off: pic.twitter.com/0rV5YQYU1K — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

The past Pro Bowl running back struggled to put weight on his left foot. He ultimately left to the locker room over what appeared to be an Achilles injury.

Harris was predicted to run wild on Denver in the divisional showdown. But left with six carries for 28 yards. Omarion Hampton handled the rushing load from there and scored L.A.'s first rushing touchdown of 2025.

How Chargers offense fared vs. Broncos without Najee Harris

The rookie out of North Carolina scored from three yards out. Which additionally capped off a nine-play drive.

Harris tumbled on the second play of that drive — which ended up becoming a play action pass. Justin Herbert hit Quentin Johnston for a 10-yard connection.

Hampton carried the ball three times in that drive, with his biggest gain a five-yarder. Herbert and Johnston ultimately connected again — this time on a 22-yarder that put the ball at Denver's 25-yard line.

The Broncos, though, scored quickly after the Hampton touchdown. Bio Nix found Courtland Sutton through busted coverage for their 52-yard touchdown, cutting the lead to 10-7 before halftime.

Los Angeles gained 12 first downs before the first half ended. Head coach Jim Harbaugh got his offense to move the chains on seven passing plays out of the 12.

Harbaugh's offense is known for gashing teams with the ground game. But that aspect struggled against the Broncos, settling for only 67 rushing yards and averaging 3.7 yards per carry.

Denver, meanwhile, struggled the worst after handoffs by netting just 11 yards. Los Angeles also held the ball longer at 19:28 compared to 10:32 on the side of the Broncos.

Harris, however, now has his 2025 in jeopardy after leaving early.