The Winnipeg Jets have been without star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck for several weeks after he underwent surgery to repair his knee. However, it appears his return from injury is on the horizon, as it sounds like there is a chance he could play on Saturday against the Washington Capitals.

Reports indicate that Hellebuyck, who is 32 years old, was not ruled out for Saturday's game scheduled for 7 p.m. EST., according to NHL.com. If he is available, it would be his first game back since the 4-3 November 15 win over the Calgary Flames.

“Connor Hellebuyck was not ruled out to possibly start for the Jets against the Washington Capitals on Saturday.”

Head coach Scott Arniel admitted on Friday that the four-time All-Star is nearing a return to action. Arniel explained how he liked seeing Hellebuyck play in the team's practices lately, indicating that Connor Hellebuyck could return from injury soon.

“Getting closer,” said Scott Arniel. “That was a really good practice with bodies and traffic around him. We evaluate him after practices, how he wakes up tomorrow, all of that stuff. We're just going day to day on this one.”

Hellebuyck first returned to practice on Wednesday. He underwent surgery on November 22 and was initially given a return timeline of four to six weeks. In the 14 games the 11-year veteran has played, he's managed to go 8-6-0 with a 2.51 goals-against average with a 91.3% save percentage.

The Jets will likely announce his status for Saturday's contest well before the game starts. If he is unable to play, then the team will either rely on Eric Comrie or Domenic DiVincentiis at goaltender.