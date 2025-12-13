Head coach Kenny Dillingham’s grip on Arizona State looks tighter than ever, even as his starting quarterback heads for the exits. After Sam Leavitt skipped the team banquet and all but confirmed his intention to hit the transfer portal, the Sun Devils’ head coach didn’t dance around it.

He called it something he couldn’t ignore when talking about the outgoing class, labeled it cowardly not to acknowledge Leavitt at least, and still made a point of wishing him well as he chases a bigger payday and a fresh start after a Lisfranc injury cut short a season that included 1,628 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and a CFP run the year before.

Behind the scenes, Arizona State is trying to ensure the man in charge doesn’t leave. Chris Karpman reported on X that Dillingham and ASU are “close” to agreeing on contract amendments that would boost his annual base compensation, with talks ongoing for about two weeks, per SunDevilSource.

The message is obvious: while Leavitt is expected to cash in via the portal, the school’s priority is locking up the coach with a proven track record of developing quarterbacks to replace him.

That confidence in Dillingham is why the staff isn’t panicking about life after Leavitt. Veteran Jeff Sims showed the drop-off when forced into action, but Dillingham’s history suggests he can recruit and coach his way into the next answer under center, especially in an era where quarterback movement is constant and high-end transfers line up for the right offensive mind.

His social media activity has only added to his cult status in Tempe. Dillingham recently posted and then deleted a quote about “destination addiction” from a fake Denzel Washington account, the same one Lane Kiffin once used while hinting he’d stay at Ole Miss.

Fans quickly wondered if the young coach was taking a playful shot at Kiffin amid LSU rumors or simply preaching contentment where you are.

Either way, Arizona State’s administration is doing everything it can to make sure Dillingham practices what he implicitly preached and stays in the desert for the long haul.