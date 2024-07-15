Allen University and Edward Waters University, along with two other colleges and universities, will become NCAA Division II members after completing provisional membership. The approval was made last week during its meeting in Indianapolis, thus bringing the number of Division II schools in 2024–25 to 293 in total.

Edward Waters and Allen University have achieved notable success in the SIAC, especially in football. Edward Waters recently concluded a strong 6-4 season. Their 5-3 record in the SIAC placed them in a tie for third place in the conference alongside Allen University.

Former Allen coach Teddy Keaton departed the program following the 2023 season to assume the role of head coach for the Clark Atlanta University Panthers. As they aim to revamp, the Panthers are coming off a commendable season, concluding with a 7-3 record, including a 5-3 standing in the SIAC.

Furthermore, both Thomas More University and the University of South Carolina Beaufort—which were leaving the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics—have progressed to the third year of the provisional membership procedure. Five universities—Jessup University (NAIA), Menlo College (NAIA), Roosevelt University (NAIA), Sul Ross State University (Division III), and Vanguard University (NAIA)—moved on to the second year of the temporary membership procedure.

Four schools were also granted provisional membership by the committee. The University of Texas at Dallas will leave Division III, while Point Park University, the University of California, Merced, and the University of Jamestown will leave the NAIA. Jamestown, Texas-Dallas, and UC Merced were granted admission to the two-year expedited temporary membership process. In the first year of the three-year provisional membership procedure, Point Park will commence.

The National Collegiate Athletic Association is a member-led organization dedicated to the well-being and lifelong success of college athletes. Every year, the NCAA awards approximately $3.5 billion in athletic scholarships.

Over 500,000 collegiate athletes participate in all three levels, representing approximately 1,100 member institutions across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and even Canada. Back in 2021, the NCAA changed its policy to allow student athletes to engage in NIL activities.

All membership decisions will be reviewed by the Division II Management Council during its meeting on July 22–23. Sept. 1 is when the reforms will go into effect.