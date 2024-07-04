Edward Waters University receives a record eight-figure amount of funding from the Florida budget. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed the “Focus on Florida’s Future” budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025. The state budget, totaling $116.5 billion, includes essential support for key initiatives at Edward Waters, further reinforcing the university’s commitment to academic excellence and student success.

The new budget, which reflects a decrease in overall state spending from last year’s budget, highlights the governor’s line-item vetoes amounting to over $900 million. In spite of the significant budget reductions, Edward Waters has been lucky enough to secure a considerable amount of funding for several of its critical projects, totaling $12,433,026. This is the highest ever single state allocation to Edward Waters in the history of the institution.

As reported by HBCU Buzz, the main allocations include $6,429,526 for Access, Retention, and Graduation-focused programs to enhance student retention and access for underserved communities; $1,000,000 for the Edward Waters Criminal Justice Institute to prepare students for careers in criminal justice and forensic science; $3,500 per student through the Edward Waters Effective Access to Student Education (EASE) program to alleviate financial burdens; and a $5,000,000 allocation to improve campus security infrastructure in wake of the tragic, racially motivated shooting that took the lives of citizens in the New Town community in the shadow of the Edward Waters campus last August.

“We are profoundly grateful to Governor DeSantis and the Florida Legislature for their unwavering support and recognition of the vital role Edward Waters University plays in the higher education landscape. These funds will significantly bolster our efforts to provide exceptional educational opportunities, support student retention, and enhance campus safety,” said Dr. A. Zachary Faison, Jr., President and CEO of Edward Waters University.”

In addition to the record-breaking funding, Edward Waters has seen a substantial amount of growth within the last year. Earlier this year, it was reported that Edward Waters had the highest enrollment growth of all HBCUs in the state of Florida. During the 2022–23 academic year, Edward Waters only had 638 students attending, but just a year later, that number had risen to nearly 1,175.

The monumental funding allows Edward Waters to continue providing its students with the best learning environment possible.