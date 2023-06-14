El Paso and Las Vegas meet in the USL! Catch the USL odds series here, featuring our El Paso-Las Vegas prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

El Paso (8-2-3) is making a wonderful run in the USL Championship Western Conference. They only trail the Sacramento Republic by three points, with one game at hand, and are unbeaten in 10 league games. They still have an eight-game unbeaten run, with the last loss a 2-0 exit in the US Open Cup to Union Omaha.

Las Vegas Lights (1-6-5) is seated at the bottom of the standings, posting the worst record in the United Soccer League. Since the start of the season, Las Vegas only has two wins in all competitions. They are taking revenge in their away game after a 1-2 loss to Monterey Bay last timeout.

Here are the El Paso-Las Vegas soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

USL Odds: El Paso-Las Vegas Odds

El Paso Locomotive: -220

Las Vegas Lights: +500

Draw: +320

Over 2.5 Goals: -142

Under 2.5 Goals: +102

How to Watch El Paso vs. Las Vegas

TV: N/A

Stream: ESPN+, ESPNPlay Caribbean, Bet365, YouTube

Time: 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT

Why El Paso Can Beat Las Vegas

This season, El Paso Locomotive played 13 games so far, of which they have won five, lost three, and drawn two. They have scored 26 points, 17 points more than the visitors. The Locomotive now have a safe spot for the playoffs, and they will be battling Switchbacks FC if the playoffs start right now.

El Paso Locomotive is in great form, and the home fans will be loving it. The Locomotive is on a three-game winning streak at home, all low-scoring games but with clean sheets against Orange County (1-), Pittsburgh Riverhounds (2-0), and Loudoun United (1-0). The Texas-based team has a 3-0-3 record at home, scoring six times and conceding the same.

Las Vegas Lights' defense will have to be at their best today if they're to stop El Paso Locomotive from scoring. The home side has scored in the last five games in front of their own fans. They have failed to score in just one home match this season, which was a 0-1 loss to Western Conference leaders Sacramento Republic. In the offensive end, El Paso is averaging 13.5 total shots, 10.2 successful dribbles, 4.8 corner kicks, and 51.5% ball possession.

Momentum is really building for El Paso Locomotive as they have now gone 10 games without losing. In head-to-head matches, they have won three of the last five battles. It's likely that El Paso Locomotive will score today, as they have netted in the last 12 games coming into this one and have scored nine goals in the last five games.

For Brian Clarhaut's squad, only Ander Egiluz is absent with a cruciate ligament injury. Defender Bence Pavkovics is at risk of suspension after picking up five yellow cards so far. Luis Solignac is expected to lead the attack with his seven-goal tally. Eric Calvillo, Eder Borelli, and Ricardo Zacarias are the joint assist leaders for the team with two. Denys Kostyshyn and Petar Petrovic have eight combined goal involvements for Locomotive.

Why Las Vegas Can Beat El Paso

Coming into this game, Las Vegas Lights has picked up just four points from the last five games, both home and away. That brings them to 0.8 points per game earned on average. Las Vegas has been at the bottom of the Western Conference, notching just one win in the USL Championship.

Scoring is not an issue for Las Vegas Lights when they play away from home. They have scored in the last five games they have played on the road. However, Las Vegas only has a total of 12 goals in 12 games played, surrendering 20 in return. They still have a better goal output than Detroit City FC, who only has seven goals in 13 games.

In the last five matches for Las Vegas Lights, four of those games have ended with both teams scoring. This season, nine matches (75% of all matches) involving Las Vegas Lights squeak at least one goal. In 12 games this season, the Lights have scored 12 goals and made eight assists, thanks to averages of 12.5 total shots, 4.6 corner kicks, and 43.6% ball possession. It's likely that Las Vegas Lights will score today, as they have netted in the last 5 games coming into this one and have scored 5 goals in the last five games.

There are no reported injuries for Isidro Sanchez' team. They will however need t work on their defensive issues, as they give up 1.7 goals per game despite averaging 16.2 tackles, 10.4 interceptions, 17.2 clearances, and 2.3 saves. Las Vegas' away form stands at 1-5-2.

There is no definite first option as the scorer for the Lights. Lucas Stauffer, Marcelo Lage, Pato Botello Faz, and Erick Torres are the joint scoring leaders with two each. Stauffer leads in assists with three. There are 10 players who scored or assisted at least once for Las Vegas.

Final El Paso-Las Vegas Prediction & Pick

Las Vegas' away form will not be able to keep up with El Paso's home form. Both squads can at least get one goal, but the hosts will take the victory.

Final El Paso-Las Vegas Prediction & Pick: El Paso Locomotive (-220), Over 2.5 goals