Though he ended up playing in just three games during NBA Summer League competitions, San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle wrapped up play with a better feeling than when he started competition at the professional level.

“I have a lot of confidence in myself in that way and I feel like our team and our coach staff just too,” the fourth overall pick said about his offensive game, “To have the ability to go out here and play my game, it's been a luxury for me.”

Sidelined out of precaution because of a sprained right wrist, Castle feels good about what he was able to do through his one game in Las Vegas, Nevada and two in Sacramento, California.

“I feel like as you move up levels, you've kind of got to get adjusted to the speed of the game so I feel like we're kind of picking up on it pretty quick,” Castle said. “Coming from a good program at UConn, they taught us a lot of that stuff pretty early. A lot of [it] has been a lot more simple for me, just trying to make those reads and trying to take care of the ball more.”

The Spurs have Castle at the point guard to start. It's a position he feels comfortable in after learning the ropes, and eventually winning a national championship, with UConn.

“I feel like that's where I'm most comfortable, but I feel like just showing my versatility, showing that I can do it both on the ball and off the ball,” Castle said. “That's been something I've been trying to show. Just being at UConn, I kind of learned how to play off the ball really well so being able to show the full package now has been great.”

“Somebody that just runs the show, can run the team, can get us an open shot, a good look,” is how the 6-foot-6 guard answered when asked how he defines point guard play,” Somebody that can control the pace and I feel like I've been doing a good job at that.”

Stephon Castle appreciates Spurs support

Hall of Fame Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich, future Hall-of-Famer Chris Paul, and quality veteran Harrison Barnes attended the only NBA 2K25 Summer League game Castle ended up playing before the organization decided to hold him out.

“We have a great season, a fun season coming up,” Castle said. “Those are my new teammates, that's my new coach. Just for them to be there and make appearance for me and show that they care, it means a lot for sure.”

As Castle's comfort level grows, so does that confidence. Especially at the offensive end.

“It feels great. I feel like my teammates and my coaching staff have a lot of confidence in me with that stuff,” the Covington, Georgia native continued. “To go out there and play my game, play free, not really have anything in the back of my mind has been great for me. We've been successful.”

The Spurs project tons of success for Castle going forward.