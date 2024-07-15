The college football offseason is almost over as we are halfway through July. The season will get going in about a month and a half, and college football fans everywhere are eager for the new beginning. College football fever is rampant across the country as we get closer to the season, but also because of the new EA Sports NCAA 25 video game that just came out on Monday. All in all, it's an exciting time to be a college football fan, and one fan base that is excited for the season is Colorado football fans. The Buffaloes have a big season ahead of them.

This college football season is going to be a big one for a number of reasons. The sport is going through big changes, and some of those changes are going to be seen for the first time this season. Let's take a look at what some of them are.

First off, there are going to be some new rules seen this year in college football, and some fans aren't really in favor of them. Perhaps the biggest change is the addition of the two-minute warning. Fans have already started getting sick at all of the commercials that are happening in today's era of college football, and the two-minute warning is another way for tv networks to get more commercial times in.

The bigger changes, however, come with conference realignment and the expanded College Football Playoff. College football is going to look completely different next year because of those two things. California schools playing in the Atlantic Coast Conference? Yeah, things are changing.

Conference realignment has shaken things up big time in college football. The power five is no longer a thing as the Pac-12 is essentially dead. Every team left for a new conference except for Oregon State and Washington State. Those two teams have scheduling alliances with the Mountain West.

Every other Pac-12 school found a new home. Utah, Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State are now in the Big 12. Oregon, Oregon State, USC and UCLA joined the Big Ten. Lastly, Cal and Stanford joined the ACC (makes a ton of sense, right?).

The other big change with conferences comes in the SEC. Oklahoma and Texas are both leaving the Big 12 and they will join the SEC. The Big Ten and the SEC are loaded with good teams and seem on the verge of forming two super conferences.

This season, we will also see 12 teams make the College Football Playoff. For about a month, the College Football Playoff will be happening. Some people aren't in favor of the big expansion, but there will be more marquee college football games, and it's hard to be too upset about that.

All in all, this is going to be one of the biggest college football seasons of all time. The game is changing, and this is the start of a new era.

Colorado football is looking to prove people wrong

If you knew nothing about college football but heard the way that the Colorado football team talked about themselves, you would think that they are a national championship contender. Unfortunately for the Buffaloes, that is not the case. It has been awhile since Colorado was relevant, and even though they are talked about a lot, they are still irrelevant on the football field.

This year will be year two of the Deion Sanders era in Boulder. Year one got off to an electric start as Colorado got out to a 3-0 start and they surged into the top-25. However, the Buffaloes dropped eight of their last nine games and ended up finishing in last place in the Pac-12. It wasn't a good season, and they need to show some growth this year.

Colorado football players seem pretty confident for the upcoming season. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders said at Big 12 media days that he knows that the Buffaloes are every teams' Super Bowl. Unfortunately, that's just not true. The Buffaloes haven't been a threat for a long time, and they have the 11th best odds to win the worst power conference in college football.

Still, it's clear that the Buffaloes have a lot of confidence, and that's admirable. If this teams ends up being as good as they think they are, then it will be a really good year. It's unlikely that it happens, but here are three reasons why Colorado could shock the country and win the Big 12.

There is one Colorado football player that backs up the talk on the field, and that is dual threat star Travis Hunter. Say what you want about the Buffaloes, but it's argue that Hunter isn't one of the best players in college football. He would be a star if he just did what he did on one side of the football, but the fact that he is an explosive player on both sides of the ball is extremely impressive. Colorado has one of the best players in the game, and he has the ability to take them far.

Shedeur Sanders

Another thing that bodes well for Colorado this season is that they have Shedeur Sanders back at QB. Sanders is going to be one of the top QBs in the Big 12, and that should go a long way for them in terms of making a run at the conference crown. Last season, Sanders threw for over 3,000 yards and he threw just three interceptions compared to 27 touchdowns. If his offensive line can be better this year, he could have a huge year.

The conference is weak

Is Colorado football a great football team? No, but there really aren't that many great teams in the Big 12. This conference is very open as they don't have any team that looks like a real threat to win the national title, and the only team that has a chance to be ranked top-10 preseason is Utah. All in all, this is a weak conference, and Colorado football has a pretty easy schedule. If they can't find success with a path like this, it's not going to look good for the program.