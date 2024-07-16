Decorated U.S. gymnast Aly Raisman confirmed she will not be returning for a third Olympics in Paris. In an interview with BBC’s Katty Kay on Monday, Raisman discussed her decision, stressing the importance of life beyond the Olympics and her commitment to advocacy and mental health.

“The media kept asking if I was coming back for a third Olympics. I felt like, isn’t one (Olympics) enough?” Raisman said on BBC Influential.

She recalled a pivotal conversation with shoe designer Stuart Weitzman, who advised her, “Don’t let the Olympics be the highlight of your life.” Raisman described this as one of the best pieces of advice she ever received, helping her realize she could pursue other meaningful endeavors beyond gymnastics.

Raisman’s career is indeed illustrious. She competed in the 2012 London Olympics and the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, winning a total of six medals. She was part of the “Fierce Five” in 2012 and the “Final Five” in 2016, contributing significantly to Team USA’s success. Despite these achievements, Raisman has expressed equal pride in her work advocating for athlete safety and mental health.

“So many athletes define their work by their result but (that advice) helped me realize that I can go on to do other great things. Obviously winning medals is wonderful, but I hope to help make athletes safer and I encourage people to prioritize mental health,” she said.

Aly Raisman reflects on previous Olympic experiences

Raisman shared her experiences from the London Olympics, where she unexpectedly won a bronze medal on the balance beam.

“It was such a special experience because I wasn’t expected to medal on beam – so getting that bronze medal was one of my most proud moments,” she said.

In Rio, Raisman shined in the floor exercise, where she won gold. She described entering a “flow state” during her routine, attributing her success to letting go of her anxieties and trusting her preparation.

“I just had to let go and not think,” Raisman said. “To this day, it was the best floor routine I’ve ever done in my entire life.”

After her Olympic success, she became a prominent advocate for mental health and athlete safety. She authored a children’s book, “From My Head to My Toes,” aimed at teaching young readers about consent and bodily autonomy.

“I wanted to write something that empowers children and adults to speak up, while also acknowledging that it’s hard to speak up,” Raisman said. “I’m 30 years old and it’s still hard to speak up. I’m still working on it. But even if (this book) helps one kid be safer and even if it prevents anyone from having to go through what me and my teammates went through, I feel proud of that.”

The gymnast was one of the survivors of abuse by former Team USA Olympic gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, and has been vocal about the importance of mental health and the need for systemic changes to protect athletes.