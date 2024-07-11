It’s the battle for the bronze as Canada faces Uruguay in the third-place match for the Copa America Tournament. We’re here to share our Copa America odds series, make a Canada-Uruguay prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Canada lost 2-0 to Argentina in the Copa America Semifinal, falling short of its aspirations of winning the gold. Unfortunately, it was unable to mount any offense against the Argentinians. Canada could not stop Lionel Messi, who scored one of the two goals that gave Argentina the victory and sent them to the Copa America Final. Now, they will play for the Bronze, and still have a chance to win their first medal.

Uruguay lost 1-0 to Colombia in the semifinal match. Like Canada, they mounted no offense. James Rodriguez defeated them with a corner kick. Furthermore, they came close in the 72nd minute when Luis Suarez hit the post but could not score.

After losing this matchup, Uruguay let their emotions go. Several players went into the stands and began to brawl with the Colombian fans. Darwin Nunez was at the forefront of this brawl, throwing fisticuffs with several fans and leading the charge into the stands. It resembled the Malace of the Palace incident from 2004.

Suarez blasted Colombian fans and stated that their mocking led to the incident. Therefore, it resulted in the chaos that ensued. Because several players ran into the stands, expect some consequences for this third-place showdown.

Canada: +550

Uruguay: -185

Draw: +300

Over 2.5 goals: -122

Under 2.5 goals: +100

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: FS1

Why Canada Will Win

Canada took just nine shots in this one, with only two making contact. Unfortunately, they struggled to take good shots. Canada also had a 49-percent possession rate and committed 15 fouls. However, they also committed three yellow-card fouls.

Jacob Shaffelburg will be a player to watch. He has one goal and one assist in five matches. He will also need some help from Ismael Kone and Stephen Eustaquio up front. Jonathan David will also be a key player, as he has one goal over five matches.

The defense has been the primary reason the Canadians have made it this far. Therefore, Alphonso Davies and Alistair Johnston will be back there looking to make the tackles and prevent Uruguay from getting any scoring chances in the same manner that Colombia did. These two will be the first to lead the charge as they try to protect goalkeeper Milan Borjan, who will do his best to save any shot that comes his way.

Canada will win this match if they can generate some offense by making crisp passes. Then, they need to prevent Uruguay from getting too many scoring chances.

Why Uruguay Will Win

Uruguay may be missing some players if the CONMEBOL, the South American unit that governs the Copa America, punishes the players responsible for fighting Colombian fans at Bank of America Stadium. This may hinder the Uruguans’ ability to field a competitive team.

Nunez has two goals over five Copa America matches. However, if the CONMEBOL suspends him, Uruguay will lose its best player. They may have to rely on others like Federico Valverde, who has one goal in five matches. Likewise, Facundo Pelistri could make an impact, as he has one goal and one assist over five matches. Rodrigo Bentancur also has one goal over five matches and can definitely make an impact.

Uruguay must make better contact with their shots. Somehow, only two of their 10 shots made the target. Despite having a 62-percent possession rate in the showdown with Colombia, they still were held off the scoresheet and could not score any goals. It also did not help that Uruguay committed 11 fouls, negating a lot of their momentum. Moreover, they could not convert on any of their four corner-kick chances.

Rochet will be central to defending the net. Ultimately, he made three saves against Colombia and will probably need to raise his game to the next level, especially if Uruguay misses any players.

Uruguay will win this match if it can mount an offense on its opportunities. Then, it must defend the net properly and not leave Rochet out to dry.

Final Canada-Uruguay Prediction & Pick

Is Canada good enough to overtake Uruguay? At the moment, no one has been punished for the incident at Bank of America Stadium. But that could change within the next few hours. Regardless, Uruguay is the better unit, even if Nunez is unavailable for this one. We expect Uruguay to simply outlast Canada in this one. No, it won’t be a 3-0 blowout. However, Canada still struggles to score, and that will continue against Uruguay.

Final Canada-Uruguay Prediction & Pick: Uruguay: -185