Eli Manning trolls Arch Manning after putting him to shame in hilarious juggling competition

Arch Manning made waves when he announced his commitment to the Texas Longhorns earlier this summer. He is a 5-star QB who comes from a tremendous football family. His uncles, Peyton and Eli Manning, both played in the NFL. His grandfather, Archie, also was an NFL QB. All three of them found success in the league. But the Mannings can do more than just play football.

Eli Manning recently beat Arch in a juggling competition. Arch did a decent job, but Eli looked like a professional. And Eli called out his nephew after defeating him in the juggling competition.

Eli laughed at Arch while maintaining his juggling prowess. He proceed to call him a ‘rookie’ in the above-posted video.

Big schools such as Alabama and Georgia were hoping to land Arch Manning upon his commitment. However, he ultimately committed to Texas. He is already a huge name despite still being in high school. He was always destined for attention given his namesake, but Arch happens to be extremely talented as well.

At 6’4, 215 pounds, he has good size for the QB position. There are some who believe he could end up being the best QB in his family someday. But that will be difficult given the fact that many consider Peyton to be a top 5 QB of all-time. Meanwhile, Eli won two championships in the NFL. Nonetheless, it is clear that the sky’s the limit for Arch Manning.

And I would suggest that he sticks with football and leave the juggling to Eli.