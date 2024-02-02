Elias Lindholm is excited to be a Canuck.

Elias Lindholm has seen his name swirling in trade rumors for basically the entire 2023-24 NHL campaign. And after nearly six full seasons with the Calgary Flames, the 29-year-old finally got a change of scenery on Wednesday night.

Lindholm was traded from one Pacific Division team to another, being dealt to the powerhouse, first-place Vancouver Canucks. The Swedish star spoke out about the trade at ahead of NHL All-Star festivities in Toronto.

“I was on my way back from Mexico and then I somehow got some service, I was peppered by some text messages and phone calls,” Lindholm explained, per ESPN's Greg Wyshynski. “I was traded halfway back to Calgary, got home late last night, packed the new bag and got ready to come here.”

Lindholm was willing to stay in Calgary but excited to play in Vancouver

Although Lindholm's future in Alberta was always murky — especially considering he will be an unrestricted free agent this summer — he made it clear he was willing to remain in Calgary.

“I was always willing to stay. I loved my time there. Tried to work it out. But Calgary wanted to do something.”

At the same time, he understood that things were trending toward a trade, and he was prepared when the news broke.

“I was ready, I was prepared for anything. I obviously didn't know when or what team — and I didn't expect to be traded coming back from Mexico.”

Now a member of the Canucks — the top team in the Western Conference and a bonafide Stanley Cup contender in 2024 — he's looking forward to a new challenge.

“Like I said, I'm super excited to join this team and pumped to get going,” Lindholm asserted.

The former first-round pick was acquired by Vancouver on Wednesday, in exchange for forward Andrei Kuzmenko, defensemen Hunter Brzustewicz and Joni Jurmo, a 2024 first-round pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick.

Elias Lindholm should hit the ground running with Canucks

A versatile center that is effective at both ends of the rink, Lindholm should immediately play an important role in the Canucks' stacked top-six. He'll likely start with Elias Pettersson on the top line, while skating on the first powerplay group with Pete, JT Miller, Brock Boeser and captain Quinn Hughes.

Vancouver's president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford drafted Lindholm No. 5 overall in 2013, back when he was general manager of the Carolina Hurricanes. Now, it's all come full circle.

“I'll always be grateful for him for giving me that opportunity,” Elias Lindholm reflected. “It's a small world. Now we cross paths again, so it's fun.”

With the blockbuster now completed, it's Stanley Cup or bust in British Columbia in 2024. And the Canucks might not be done making moves.