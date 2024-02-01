The Flames traded Elias Lindholm on Wednesday night.

The Calgary Flames traded star forward Elias Lindholm to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday Night. It's the second trade between the two teams this season, and may not be the last. Staying in the present, though, Flames general manager Craig Conroy addressed the media after this latest deal became official.

Conroy provided a bit of an inside look at how this all came together. The former player said he had spoken to interested teams all year. However, the Canucks were the first team to make an actual offer for the pending unrestricted free agent.

“I think I talked to a lot of teams and it was more, ‘What are you looking for?' and ‘What are you thinking about?' conversations. They threw a real offer at me, and I circled back with all the other teams just to kind of work through to see where we were at,” Conroy said, via NHL.com.

Canucks went ‘back and forth' with Flames on the Elias Lindholm trade

Conroy noted that the final deal wasn't the same as the original offer. He said the two teams went about the negotiation process as usual. However, things truly got serious on Wednesday. Conroy spoke with other teams until the end, but he felt it was clear who won the Elias Lindholm sweepstakes.

“We went back and forth, the negotiation process, trying to get more to see what deal worked for both sides. Probably today we got right down to the end,” Conroy explained, via NHL.com. “I circled back with all the other teams and they put their best offers forward, and this deal just made the most sense to me.”

The Flames are outside of the playoffs as of now, and they face an uphill battle in terms of climbing the standings. Overall, Conroy said this was the move his need needed to make at the end of the day.

“Right now, this was the best thing for the team. We're losing a great player but we're getting back a very good goal-scorer in (Andrei) Kuzmenko. It's exciting to be able to add some young prospects and some draft picks,” the Flames general manager told NHL.com.