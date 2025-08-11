Recently, the Cleveland Browns opened up their preseason schedule on the road against the Carolina Panthers in what was the highly anticipated NFL debut of rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders. For the most part, Sanders played well in the game against Carolina, showing poise in the pocket as well as the arm strength and accuracy that once had fans projecting him as the number one pick.

Sanders is in competition with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel for positioning on the Browns' quarterback depth chart, with fans wondering when head coach Kevin Stefanski would make a decision on his Week 1 starter.

Recently, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com provided some intel on that front.

“#Browns Kevin Stefanski said he’s thinking about when to name his Week 1 starter, and will decide after this Philly trip when to announce it,” she reported on X, formerly Twitter.

The “Philly trip” would refer to the Browns' upcoming preseason game on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles, which is slated for Saturday afternoon.

A big decision for the Browns

As the old saying goes, if you have two quarterbacks, you really have none, and that holds especially true if you have four players competing for the starting job, which is the situation Cleveland currently finds itself in.

As previously mentioned, Sanders was once thought to be among the best prospects in this draft, however, concerns about his character and leadership, as well as questions over how good the defenses he was playing against at Colorado truly were, caused him to slide down draft boards, all the way to the fifth round, where the Browns eventually took him as their second rookie quarterback of the draft.

However, none of those concerns manifested during Sanders' start vs the Panthers, as he showed impressive poise and accuracy in the pocket while also displaying a willingness to improvise when needed, although it should be noted he wasn't playing against a starting NFL defense.

In any case, the Browns have two more preseason games before their regular season kicks off on September 7 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals.