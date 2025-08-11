Former Southern University and Prairie View A&M head coach Eric Dooley is generating buzz after his recent appearance at an Edward Waters University football practice, sparking speculation about a potential role with the team. Dooley's presence comes on the heels of a staff shakeup at the university following the departure of former head coach Toriano Morgan.

Morgan recently joined the coaching staff at Tennessee State University under new head coach Reggie Barlow. In his absence, former Bethune-Cookman head coach Brian Jenkins has stepped in as the interim head coach to lead the team into the upcoming season. Jenkins previously served as the offensive coordinator under Morgan.

Dooley was spotted in an Instagram video at one of Edward Waters's recent practices as they gear up for the new season. The video showed junior wide receiver Makai Lovett mic'd up, documenting his time in the practice. Dooley was spotted midway through the video wearing an orange Edward Waters shirt.

The appearance follows two challenging seasons for the veteran coach. Last year, Eric Dooley served as Grambling State’s offensive coordinator under head coach Mickey Joseph. Following a disappointing 5-7 season in which the Tigers' offensive attack struggled, Joseph dismissed Dooley from his staff.

Prior to his time at Grambling, Dooley was the head coach at Southern University, where he was hired in 2021. The Jaguars had a successful 7-5 season in his first year in 2022, which culminated in a SWAC Championship appearance against the Deion Sanders-led Jackson State Tigers, but his tenure ended abruptly toward the tail end of the 2023 season.

After a 5-5 start, the university fired Dooley following back-to-back losses, including a 44-21 defeat at the hands of Alcorn State and a 27-21 loss to Prairie View A&M. Terrence Graves was named the interim coach for the final game against Grambling State in the Bayou Classic. Graves ultimately went on to become Southern University's permanent head coach, leading the team to a SWAC Championship game appearance in his first season against Jackson State, similar to Dooley.

Despite recent setbacks, Dooley has a long and successful history in college football, particularly with Grambling. He played wide receiver for the Tigers from 1985 to 1988 under the legendary coach Eddie Robinson, helping the team secure two Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) championships. He returned to his alma mater in 2014, serving as offensive coordinator and, at various times, quarterbacks coach and wide receivers coach until 2017. During that stint, Grambling won three SWAC West Division titles, two SWAC championships, and a Celebration Bowl victory in 2016.

For Dooley, a potential role with Edward Waters could offer an opportunity to find new success and further prepare himself for the next step in his coaching career.