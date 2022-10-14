Elle Ullmann Joins Team 33 as Chief Strategy Officer

Elle Ullmann has recently joined Team 33 as its new Chief Strategy Officer. Read on to learn more about Ullmann and her newly-found partnership with the #1 global Fortnite team.

Elle Ullmann is Team 33’s New Chief Strategy Officer

Elle Ullmann, the CEO and Founder of MELT Music & Media Agency, is becoming a force in the world of esports and Web3. She recently met with Tyler Gallagher, the CEO and founder of Team 33, and joined the team as their new Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). She has also acquired a 5% stake in Team 33. Since then, she has led the team’s efforts in building Web3 partnerships. She has also introduced them to international markets and licensing partners across several asset classes.

The new CSO has expressed her satisfaction with both the acquisition and her new business partner. In a statement, she said: “I’m excited to join the top team on Fortnite as CSO. What stood out to me about Team 33 and made it a unique addition to the portfolio was the fact Team 33 is an Esports team led with a player first approach and is the first ESports team powered by technology and player engagement. Tyler Gallagher’s strategy for growth and building the business is genius.” Since Ullmann’s signing, the team formed a number of strategic partnerships. One notable example is a sponsorship deal with the energy drink brand G-Fuel.

Ullmann first entered the world of esports by investing in XSET and focusing on the team’s diversity and media development. This is coupled with her experiences at the MELT Music & Media Agency, where she emphasizes music and gaming content creators. She also spent the last year leading the charge in the convergence of esports and Web3. She accomplished this by giving talks on the utility of NFTs, gaming in today’s creator economy, and monetization through gaming.

For more gaming news from us, click here.