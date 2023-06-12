Elliot Page has lined up his next project, and it's one that he's heavily involved with.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Page will star in a new drama, Close to You, from former BAFTA winner Dominic Savage. THR's report includes a brief plot synopsis: “Page stars as Sam, who has a chance encounter with an old friend (Hillary Baack) on his way home to a dreaded family reunion that forces him to confront long-buried memories.”

The story of Close to You was a collaborative effort between Page and Savage. Both will also serve as producers of the film. Other producers include Krishnendu Majumdar and Richard Yee — who developed the project under the Me + You Productions banner. Good Question Media's Daniel Bekerman and Chris Yurkovich are also producing.

In a statement, Savage said, “It has been a remarkable experience to collaborate with Elliot Page on this very special and unique film about love, identity, and family. I'm so proud of what we have achieved with the film. It has been an honor to work with Elliot to bring this very poignant, personal, and important story to life and to the screen.”

Production on Close to You recently wrapped in Canada, and UTA Independent Film Group will be representing the worldwide rights to the film.

Elliot Page has had a lengthy career in Hollywood, first gaining notoriety with performances in Juno and Inception. In recent years, he starred in The Umbrella Academy for Netflix and recently wrapped production on the fourth season of the series. Page will soon have a leading voice role in Ark: The Animated Series as well. On the film side, Page will voice a character in Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphin. Page also published a memoir last month.