Elliot Page revealed that he had a past sexual relationship with his former ‘Juno' costar Olivia Thirlby. Page recounts in his memoir that Thirlby was the “first woman I had a suitably consensual sexual relationship with.”

Thirlby played Leah to Page's Juno who were best friends in the 2007 Oscar-winning comedy.

“We were the same age, but she seemed so much older, capable, and centered. Sexually open, far removed from where I was at the time,” he wrote per PEOPLE.

Page noted in his memoir that Thirbly was the one that shot their shot first which Page reciprocated the compliment.

Page recalled Thirlby saying, “I'm really attracted to you,” and Page said the same back. He then said that's when they began hooking up.

“We started having sex all the time: her hotel room, in our trailers at work, once in a tiny, private room in a restaurant. What were we thinking? We thought we were subtle,” he wrote. “Being intimate with Olivia helped my shame dissipate. I didn't see a glint of it in her eyes and I wanted that — done feeling wretched about who I am.”

Thirbly came out as bisexual in 2011.

“No one should have to hide their sexual orientation. Loving people is a necessary part of being human, and it is very difficult to love people in secret,” she told Brooklyn Magazine at the time. “It’s a horrible thing to force people to do. And I am not 100% straight. … I’m so lucky to have a job where it’s okay for me not to be in the closet.”

Page publicly came out as gay in 2014 and as trans in December 2020.

“It definitely feels a way that I never thought I would get to feel, and that mostly manifests in how present I feel, the ease I feel and the ability to exist. There’s been periods in my life where I really felt like I didn’t,” he said for his 2023 PEOPLE Pride cover story.

“So often it’s a lot more in the quiet moments. I think we talk about ‘trans joy' and euphoria. So much of it is in the stillness. To have my shoulders back. I just was always kind of shut off, anxious. I used to never feel like my skin was my own.”

You can find ‘Pageboy' at your favorite book retailer.