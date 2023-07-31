Emily Blunt's net worth in 2023 is $80 million. Blunt is a well-known actress who has starred in various films, including A Quiet Place, Edge of Tomorrow, The Adjustment Bureau, Oppenheimer, The Devil Wears Prada, and many more. She is a Golden Globes Award winner, Screen Actors Guild Award winner, and a Critics Choice Award winner. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Emily Blunt's net worth in 2023.

Emily Blunt's net worth in 2023 is $80 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth. Little wonder then that Blunt is looking for an upgrade from her $6 million home in Hollywood Hills.

Emily Blunt was born on February 23, 1983, in Roehampton, South West London. She studied in Ibstock Place School. Afterwards, Blunt would attend boarding school at Hurtwood House where Blunt would develop her acting skills.

After finishing her education at Hurtwood House, Blunt would embark on an acting career after signing a deal with agent Kenneth Mcreddie. Blunt would make her acting debut in the production of The Royal Family at Haymarket Theatre. She would also star as Juliet in Romeo and Juliet at the Chichester Festival.

Emily Blunt's early on-screen roles

In 2003, Blunt made her on-screen debut in the television movie Warrior Queen. Right from the get-go, Blunt's strong performance as Isolda would catapult her into stardom. She also appeared in other programs such as Henry VIII, Foyle's War, Poirot, Empire, and The Strange Case of Sherlock Holmes & Arthur Conan Doyle, and Gideon's Daughter. For Gideon's Daughter, Blunt earned her first and only Golden Globes Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries, or Motion Picture Made for Television.

In 2004, Blunt made her big-screen debut in the movie called My Summer of Love. Blunt would star in other films such as Irresistible, Wind Chill, Charlie Wilson's War, Dan in Real Life, The Jane Austen Book Club, Sunshine Cleaning, and many more.

Emily Blunt's early major film success

After a strong performance in Warrior Queen, Blunt had a major performance in The Devil Wears Prada. The Devil Wears Prada would gross $327 million around the world against a $35 million budget. Furthermore, Blunt's performance also earned her a BAFTA Award nomination and a Golden Globes Award nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

Aside from The Devil Wears Prada, Blunt had a memorable performance in the Oscar Award-winning film, The Young Victoria. Although the film absorbed nearly a $7 million loss, Blunt's performance was one of the bright spots of the film that further propelled her popularity. In fact, Blunt earned another Golden Globes nomination for portraying Queen Victoria.

Some of her other early successful films include The Adjustment Bureau, Gnomeo & Juliet, Looper, The Five Year Engagement, Edge of Tomorrow, Salmon Fishing in the Yemen, The Muppets, Wild Target, Into the Woods, The Huntsman: Winter's War, The Girl on the Train, Mary Poppins Returns, Sicario, and many more.

Emily Blunt stars in A Quiet Place

Starring in the thriller film A Quiet Place alongside husband John Krasinski, who also directed A Quiet Place, the movie would go on to become a big-time box office hit. Despite only having a $17 million budget to work with, A Quiet Place would gross $341 million worldwide. However, it's unknown how much Blunt was paid for the film.

Nevertheless, Blunt did return for the second installment of A Quiet Place. This time around, the Golden Globes Award winner was paid $12 million. A Quiet Place II would gross $297 million worldwide.

Furthermore, Blunt was also awarded a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role.

Emily Blunt starring in Jungle Cruise

Jungle Cruise was one of Blunt's most successful films which saw her star alongside wrestler turned Hollywood sensation Dwayne Johnson. Jungle Cruise would gross nearly $221 million worldwide. For making Lily Houghton come to life, Blunt was paid a respectable $9 million.

However, it's worth noting that her salary pales in comparison to co-star Johnson, who received $22 million for the same film. Nevertheless, Blunt still managed to earn a Kids' Choice Award nomination for Favorite Movie Actress.

Emily Blunt hitting it big with Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer has been a major hit as of late by grossing over $400 million worldwide. The film's star studded cast saw Blunt act alongside major Hollywood stars including Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, and Cillian Murphy. For starring in the film as Kitty Oppenheimer, Blunt enjoyed a respectable payday worth $4 million.

Emily Blunt's endorsement deals

Given Blunt's success in the big screens, it isn't surprising that several major brands want to work with the Oppenheimer star. Blunt has endorsed the likes of Opium fragrance by Yves Saint Laurent, Jimmy Choo, and Roland Mouret. As per Parade, Blunt approximately earns at least six figures, which could be as much as $200,000 per endorsement deal.

