Emily Blunt is a highly successful actress who has starred in several successful films including Jungle Cruise, A Quiet Place, Edge of Tomorrow, Mary Poppins Returns, and recently blockbuster Oppenheimer. But while Blunt has carved out a solid career in acting, beside her is an ever-supportive partner. For this piece, let's get to know more about Emily Blunt's husband John Krasinski.

Emily Blunt's husband John Krasinski

John Krasinski was born on October 20, 1979, in Newton, Mass. He attended Newton South High School. Afterwards, Krasinski studied in Brown University, where he graduated with a degree in English and playwriting.

After graduating from high school, Krasinski worked as a teacher who taught English. However, around this time, Krasinski experienced a life-changing event, which saw him save a woman who was drowning while swimming in the Manuel Antonio Beach.

In an interview, Krasinski said “Granted, not everybody needs to have life-or-death experiences, but that changed my entire life. All of a sudden I grew up.”

John Krasinski's acting career

In 2000, Krasinski made his big-screen debut in the film called State and Main in an uncredited role. Two years later, he appeared in Alma Matter, which was his first official credited role in a film. Krasinski would appear in other movies including Kinsey, Taxi, Duane Hopwood, Jarhead, A New Wave, The Holiday, and many more.

But in 2005, Krasinski's major breakthrough came when he starred in the hit television series The Office. The Office would run for nine seasons, with Krasinski appearing in 188 episodes for the show.

Some of his other notable works include Monsters University, BoJack Horseman, Free Guy, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan.

John Krasinski dating Emily Blunt

Blunt and Krasinski reportedly met in 2011 at a restaurant. Originally, Krasinski wasn't looking for a relationship until he came across the Blunt at a restaurant, where they first met.

At Ellen DeGeneres' talk show, Krasinski confessed “Then I met her and I was so nervous. I was like, ‘Oh god, I think I'm going to fall in love with her.' It's one of those things where as soon as you meet someone you kind of know.”

After meeting at a restaurant, Krasinski would try to court Blunt. In fact, he admired her so much that The Office star confessed that he watched The Devil Wears Prada, which starred Blunt, 75 times. Nevertheless, the couple eventually dated after Blunt asked Krasinski out for pizza at the latter's apartment.

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's marriage

Little details are known about Krasinski's marriage proposal to Blunt. However, The Office star revealed that he got down to one knee back in 2009, and it was a momentous occasion for the couple.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Krasinski described the event “It was very casual and I was nervous.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

A year after their engagement, the couple tied the knot by sharing their vows at a wedding ceremony held in Hollywood star George Clooney's home in Lake Como, Italy.

In an interview with Elle magazine, Krasinski revealed as to why the wedding ceremony was held in Clooney's mansion by saying “Only on the fourth ask did I say yes. Because the first three times I thought, There's no way he is serious. But I started to see his feelings get hurt. I actually hurt George Clooney's feelings.”

Since sharing their vows, the couple has been going strong in their marriage. In fact, Blunt openly confesses how she cherishes her relationship with Krasinski.

In InStyle magazine's May issue, the Oppenheimer star revealed “When I feel the support that I have from him, I feel invincible. There's someone behind you on your good days and someone in front of you on your bad days.”

On the other hand, Krasinski has felt the same way about their marriage.

The Office star informed People, ” It's really that we just got lucky. It's one of those things, I'm having more fun now than the day I met her, and it's pretty wild.”

Since getting married, the couple has continued supporting each other in public events, including the 2015 Critics Choice Awards, The Girl on the Train red carpet premiere, and many more.

With a happy marriage, the Hollywood power couple currently have two daughters together named Hazel and Violet. The family should not have much financial need. According to Celebrity Net Worth, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt have a net worth of $80 million each. No wonder they decided to upgrade from their $6 million home in Hollywood Hills.

Working together for the first time in A Quiet Place

emily blunt and john krasinski in a quiet place (2018) pic.twitter.com/xjTqFVVrt3 — best of emily blunt (@badpostblunt) February 9, 2023

Although they're both successful actors, Krasinski and Blunt first worked together in 2018 when they co-starred in A Quiet Place. A Quiet Place would be a huge success after it grossed $341 million worldwide against a $17 million budget.

Krasinski described the experience of working with his wife with only good words.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Krasinski mentioned “The air changes in the room when she starts doing what she does. It's so honest and so pure and so powerful. It's like a superpower that she can just unlock and do so specifically with not many attempts.”

After the film was released, Krasinski reaffirmed his stance of having a good experience working with his wife.

During a conversation with People, the successful actor claimed “I've never have loved my wife more than after we did this movie. For me, it was a trust thing. We trust each other in day-to-day life for sure, but when you trust each other in this way it's different.”

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Emily Blunt's husband, John Krasinski.