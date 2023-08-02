Emma Raducanu posted a major update about her tennis return.

The 2021 US Open winner took to social media Wednesday to post a video of herself back on a tennis court at the LTA’s National Tennis Centre in London. She was notably hitting balls with training partner and fellow British pro Kyle Edmund.

“August 2nd, THE FUN PART. 1st time back on court,” she wrote.

Raducanu, of course, underwent triple surgery in May including a double wrist surgery and an ankle surgery that ruled her out of Wimbledon last month.

Although there was no official comeback date, it was expected that she'd be out for the remainder of the 2023 tennis season.

However, this may not be the case anymore as while the Briton still seems far away from a return to competitive action any time in the near future, it looks like the recovery process is complete that she can at least be on a court again.

Perhaps a return could be on the cards before the end of the year.

Raducanu has dealt with a number of injuries as well as delivered poor performances since her triumph at Flushing Meadows two years ago. She has also had a number of coaching changes since while she recently revealed she had mental health struggles.

Former British No. 1 Tim Henman stated his belief earlier this summer that now was the time for Raducanu to get her team sorted out ahead of her return.

“It’s a really good opportunity for her to get that structure right,” he said back in June. “That includes a tennis coach, a physio and a fitness trainer. Hopefully that’s something she will implement so when she is ready to come back and work on her game, she’s got a good team around her.”