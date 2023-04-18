After almost four months out of the spotlight, Emma Watson returned with a bang. On April 16th, Watson posted six elegant black and white photos to her Instagram celebrating her 33rd birthday.

Emma Watson is an English actress, director, and activist who gained notoriety for her role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film series. Born in 1990, Watson began acting as a child and landed her breakout role at 11 years old. Since then, she has become an accomplished actress and has used her platform to advocate for social causes such as gender equality and sustainable fashion. More recently, she’s directed a few features such as the Harry Potter reunion and a Prada campaign commercial.

Watson took a small break from the public eye around December of last year. Now, she’s back and ready to share what she’s been up to. In her Instagram caption she writes, “This is 33. Holy Moly… I stepped away from my life – I learned to surf (badly), I rode some horses (that went better), I did a lot of therapy.” She also shares that she adopted a dog named Sofia and lost her grandparents.

In the past, Emma Watson was appointed a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador, a role dedicated to providing humanitarian relief and developing social welfare programs. Her specialty focused on the improvement of education for girls around the world. She’s continued this advocacy path during her hiatus. Watson also started a women’s environmental investment fund, learned and taught Pickleball and golf to her friends, and “learned more about love and being a woman.”

We can’t wait to hear more about her life and career and what’s to come.