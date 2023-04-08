Despite the immense popularity of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter franchise, it seems that not all members of the original cast are keen to return for a ninth installment. Rumors have it that Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the series, is particularly hesitant to reprise her role for the rumored adaptation of the stage play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Fandomwire reports.

Insider Jeff Sneider corroborated these reports, revealing that there were issues in getting some of the key actors back for the revival, especially Emma Watson. Furthermore, it seems that certain members of the original cast are not willing to work with franchise creator J.K. Rowling, who recently received tons of backlash over her transphobic comments.

According to Sneider, “Emma is the toughest one to get back into this, particularly with everything that J.K. Rowling has said and stands for.” He also revealed that the studio had considered buying Rowling out of the franchise, but her asking price was too high. As a result, it seems that the studio might be stuck with her and forced to reboot the franchise if they want to continue without her involvement.

It isn’t just Watson skeptical about returning to the franchise. Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular character, Harry Potter, has also expressed reluctance to reprise his role. With the absence of two of the series’ main stars, it’s tough to say whether the studio will be able to create a successful continuation of the franchise.

Despite these setbacks, Warner Bros. has been trying to bring the Wizarding World back to life for several years, having already developed three movies in its Fantastic Beasts prequel series. However, with no fourth installment planned and the potential issues with bringing back the original cast, the future of the Wizarding World on the big screen remains uncertain.