Jacoby Brissett could not help himself from being emotional when he spoke about the Cleveland Browns’ thrilling 26-24 road win over Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns Sunday. Brissett fought back tears while on the podium speaking to reporters following the contest.

Via Ashley Bastock of Cleveland. com:

“I think emotions were hot,” Brissett said, getting choked up. “You know just, you — this moment — I’m sorry. Like the build up for this moment, it goes further for me from being here. A long time coming to get to this point and I’ve got to do a better job of calming those emotions down, especially in a lot of these critical situations.”

The main narrative for the Browns vs. Panthers Week 1 encounter had long been clear, ever since Cleveland decided to trade Mayfield to Carolina. There was always going to be a revenge factor on the side of Mayfield, who nearly led the Panthers to a come-from-behind win, with Carolina outscoring the Browns in the fourth quarter, 17-6.

Jacoby Brissett went 18 of 34 for 147 passing yards and a touchdown with zero interceptions. There was nothing flashy about Brissett’s showing in Week 1, but the Browns did not expect elite play from him when they signed him to a one-year deal back in March. Nevertheless, he got the job done Sunday with a steady performance he will look to build on going into next week’s matchup against the New York Jets at home — Cleveland’s first game at FirstEnergy Stadium Cleveland in the 2022 NFL regular season.